LASEMA said a heavy-duty truck that ran into the 6-storey Banana Island building caused its collapse.

It stated that fortunately no life was lost.

It also said that efforts are ongoing to reconstruct the building to ground zero so as to forestall any secondary incident.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) attributed the collapse of the 6-storey building in Banana Island in the Ikoyi area of Lagos which was still under construction to a heavy-duty truck that ran into the building.

The Lagos State Government had earlier stated that the building which is at 1st Avenue of Banana Island did not have approval.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by LASEMA and can be seen on its Facebook page, where it said that fortunately no life was lost.

What LASEMA is saying

LASEMA said that recovery operations are going on just as efforts are also ongoing to reconstruct the building to ground zero in order to forestall any other incident.

Its statement reads,

“ Situation report on the collapsed building at 1st Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi.”

“Upon the arrival of the LASEMA Response Team at the scene of the incident, a six-storey building under construction was found to have collapsed.

“Information gathered revealed that the building collapsed, as a result of a truck that ran into the building.

“Fortunately, no loss of life, however, efforts are ongoing to reconstruct the building to ground zero so as to forestall any secondary incident.

“Recovery operations ongoing.“

Recall that on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development confirmed the collapse of an “unapproved” 6-storey building under construction collapsed in Banana Island, Ikoyi area of the state.

The building was reported to have collapsed with some workers feared trapped under the rubble.

It was also gathered that the incident occurred on First Avenue in the exclusive neighbourhood of some of the wealthiest Nigerians.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, immediately visited the site of the incident to assess the situation and flag off the investigation.

The ministry asked members of the public to remain calm and expect further information from the ministry as we know more.”