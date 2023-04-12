Patricia Technologies is delighted to announce the launch of the Patricia Innovation Hub, a co-working space designed exclusively for innovative minds passionate about putting Africa on the global tech map—mirroring our aspiration to position the continent as a major player in the global digital economy.

Africa’s tech revolution is in the hands of its people—innovative, curious, and dedicated to solving problems; hence, the Patricia Innovation Hub—a space for tech buddies and enthusiasts to connect, share ideas, and collaborate on innovative projects that have the potential to transform the continent.

Speaking at the launch of the hub, Patricia CEO, Fejiro Hanu Agbodje said, “we are committed to providing conducive environments that foster creativity, innovation, and growth for Africa’s tech enthusiasts, creative thinkers, and entrepreneurs to thrive and put the continent in the global tech spotlight”.

The hub, a part of Patricia’s CSR, offers a range of facilities and services, all designed to support the needs of tech-savvy and innovative minds and build a community of passionate individuals committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in Africa’s tech ecosystem.

Whether you are a tech solopreneur or a team of professionals, the Patricia Innovation Hub is for you if you’ve been looking for a vibrant community of like-minded individuals dedicated to creating solutions to some of the continent’s most pressing challenges.

It is worth noting that this is only the first part of the project. The next phases will be completed to enable the Innovation Hub to service more businesses and enterprises. The following phase will also include leisure areas, games, and facilities to create a functional and creative environment.

You are invited to take part in the revolution reshaping Africa’s digital economy when it opens in a few months. Here is your chance to work your magic.

Come work with us here