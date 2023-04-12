Key highlights

Politics and political figures dominated the interests of Nigerians between January and March this year.

The CBN’s naira redesign and the cash scarcity also pushed many Nigerians to search for the apex bank on the Internet.

In the realm of music, homegrown talent took center stage as Nigerians avidly sought out the latest tunes. Spyro’s infectious hit, ‘Who is your guy?’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) emerged as the most-searched entity by Nigerians in the first quarter of this year, the latest Google search trend has revealed. INEC was closely followed by the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 elections, Peter Obi, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

While the trend shows that many Nigerians were more interested in politics in the period which witnessed the conduct of the 2023 general elections, the CBN’s currency redesign prior to the elections undoubtedly contributed to its prominence.

Among the most searched individuals, Peter Obi captured the top spot, outpacing even Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect of Nigeria. Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, claimed the fifth position.

Other top searches in Nigeria

In the realm of music, homegrown talent took center stage as Nigerians avidly sought out the latest tunes. Spyro’s infectious hit, ‘Who is your guy?’ claimed the top spot, with Ruger’s ‘Asiwaju’ and ‘Carry Me Go’ by Boy Spyce and Khaid securing second and third places, respectively.

The nation’s collective curiosity was also evident in the top trending questions, which ranged from ‘When is Easter 2023?’ and ‘When is WAEC 2023 starting?’ to ‘How to check my polling unit?’ and ‘Who is the President of Nigeria?’. Unsurprisingly, the popularity of Spyro’s song sparked the question, ‘Who is your guy?’, further showcasing Nigeria’s deep-rooted love for the tune.

Google Trends

The Google search trend is a publicly available tool that displays relative search volume across geographies, time periods, and queries that people want to know about. Google Trends lets you dive deep into what’s popular on the Internet — you can compare search data by time, location, and between queries. It also offers category filtering, top, and rising searches, and geographic “heat maps”. The main two categories of searches are: ‘Trending’ and ‘Most Searched’.

Trending Searches

The “trending” queries are the searches that had the highest amount of traffic over a specific period.

Most Searched/ Top Searches

What topped Google’s charts? The “most searched” queries are simply the most popular terms for a specific period, ranked in order by volume of searches.