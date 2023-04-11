At 40, Uwadiale Donald Agebmonmen has found successful businesses that have created impact and transformed lives across Africa in Agriculture, Reals estate, financial services, power and energy among other.

We chat with him to learn about his experience so far and how he’s been able to navigate and build successful enterprises

God day Sir, kindly introduce yourself

My name is Uwadiale Donald Agenmonmen and I am a petroleum engineer by trainingbut now an entrepreneur. I am the Group Managing Director ofRaedial Holdings Limited; a company committed to improving lives and transforming Africa, through long-term investments in strategic sectors of the African economy, including Agriculture, Real Estate, -financial services, hospitality, power and Energy.

Tell us about your early life and your upbringing.

I was born in Benin City, Edo State Nigeria, on 10th February 1983, to Roseline and Henry Agenmonmen from Esan Northeast Local Government Area of Edo State. Igrew up with six siblings being the 6th (Sixth) child out of 7 (Seven).Istartedmyschooling career at Emotan Nursery School (now called Our Ladies of Apostle) along AirportRoad, Benin City,Edo State.My father was a contractor,and my mother was a businesswoman, so personally, I was always interested in business. I used to go with my mom to her shop where she sold fabric and clothes for children,and it always amaze me how she trades with people.

When I turned11, myparents enrolled meat St. David’s Boys Model Secondary School, Evboneka, Benin-City, where Istarted mySecondary School.I latermoved as a pioneer student to Federal Government College, Ibillo, Edo State. I proceeded tostudyPetroleum Engineering at University of Benin, obtaining a Bachelor of Engineering and received a Master of Science degree in Oil and Gas Engineering at the Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, United Kingdom. All through my university days, I was always working. At the time when the dialog system started, we had a business center. We were setting up cyber cafes a lot in Benin. In fact, my wife will always say that I deliberately had a carry-over one time because I left to go service a client; I left the exam for that. When I set my mind to do something, I am very passionate about it, and I give it my best.

What motivated you to study Petroleum Engineering?

I have always wanted to do oil and gas because if you are working in the Oil and Gas sector, it’s a payday [laughter]. So I graduated in Petroleum Engineering, went for my Masters’ degree in the UK, in Aberdeen, same Oil and Gas Engineering. After that, I started working in the UK. I worked across the UK and the US at the time though I was still based in UK with my family.

How was the first job in Petroleum, in Oil and Gas?

What was the story behind it?It was exciting. While I was studying, I was doing other menialjobs. I worked at Mcdonalds as a sales representative, and I had two other jobs at the time. I was a bouncer in a club, and I was a site security guard through the night as well. I was also working as a gatehouse security during that period. The same company was just rotating us around. So the job came up inWeatherford International. I applied, went for the series of tests, and got it. It was exciting getting the call that I was hired, which means oil and gas. So there was a choice of being in Drillings or Interventions. As I always do, I analyzed a lot of things. I wanted a department that would be relevantfor a very long time. Once you drill an oil well, that is it, you are out of that operation. But for the oil well Intervention team, we existthrough the lifeof the well. They will call us to sort something out even when they are done. We are very rare in the department across the entire industry, and I like that because it makes you unique. So I started my job with them in the UK, then they moved me to the US.

That was in which year?

That was in 2007 or 2008. I have to backtrack to confirm.

Walk us through your career journey from when you joined in 2007 and how you progressed through the ranks.

I started as a graduate trainee. I went for some training in the US branch of Weatherford International, started working there and then I came back to the UK branch. When I returned, I was moved from a graduate trainee to a field supervisor. Shortly after returning from the US, I was hired by Schlumberger International. They were just opening my product line in Nigeria at the time. Very few people will be happy to go back to Nigeria but I wasalways eager to go back home. So they moved me and my entire family back home. We stayed at their camp in Umuoba in Port Harcourt

I became a senior supervisor at Schlumberger in Port Harcourt, working on the field, and in the office, and that soon changed quickly because I cut across the field and office easily. Then my boss at the time, Martins Vender Bos, left the company. That opened an opportunity for me to become the operations manager for a while with them. I was working in Nigeria and cutting across other locations that they have and of course, I wanted more as always. So I got a job, or rather Weatherford called me back again and took me to Angola.

I was on a rotation in Angola, five weeks there, five weeks at home. The job was good. I was still a senior office supervisor there. I was basically in the office, managing people on the field and clients. I had a portfolio that at a time was over 50 million dollars,that I was managing for the company. So I was in Angola for two years or so. After that, I moved to Ghana with the same Weatherford. I was overseeing over seven countriesfromGhana and supporting Nigeria once in a while. I was now a product line manager in Ghana.I was second in charge to the country manager at a point. When the industry went down, I was then asked to shut down the business in Ghana on behalf of my company. Then I transferred to Kuwait with Weatherford, working in the same capacity as I did in Ghana for about 2years. After that time, I went back to Schlumberger in Kuwait. After a while, Schlumberger sold off the product line I was working to another company, so we (the staff) joined the new company, Wellbore Integrity Solutions. I left after a while in Wellbore even though the pay was really good because I knew how much I could put into something. I thought I should put that energy into me instead of somebody else’s portfolio. I started building on businesses we already had going on. I had to put more time, energy, and resources into them.

What led to the starting of the first business that you actually did?

Somehow,I have always been passionate about agriculture. When I was in secondary school, I had a farm. I asked the school for a portion of land to farm on. I have always liked creating something out of nothing. So I had poultry, the IT business,although I didn’tmajorly focus on it. When I was at the University, I built a hostel that later sold off. The farm had always been there but it needed more time and attention, and that was where I put in all that.

What spurred the decision for oil palm and what was your experience starting your first oil palm plantation?

The truth is in oil palm if you ask me, the numbers are very good. It’s a very good business. Now, why? I like stability. I don’t like the circles we went through in the oil and gas. I like stability, nomatter how slow it is. I looked at the entire chain of the agricultural sector and this was the only one I could figure out. It’s a stable business for at least 30yrs and 30yrs is a lot of time. That’s what propelled us to further develop what we had in the palm oil sector. So, we started expanding our land and buying equipment.

When you decided it was palm oil, howdid you raise the money needed for it since it is capital intensive?

Tell us the whole process of how the company started. We had some farming activities going on at the time and we still have a poultry till now. But we wanted something that was stable so we ventured into the palm oil industry. We acquired government allocation lands because with the size of land we operate, itwasn’t sensible buying from a family or community. We acquired some from the government and the acquired lands had some plantation on it.

How big was the plantation on it?

It was about 400 hectares at the time but currently, over the past couple of years till date, we have expanded to 1200 hectareswith plans to expand the farm into 2500 hectares by 2025. On the matter of how we got funds to push the business, we got in touch with our financial advisors. They guided us on the right path of how to acquireand get the fund we needed. They believed in what we were doing and they were willing to stake their expertise and network for us to propel our business forward. It has turned out the way we planned it to be, despite the ups and downs.The palm business is sitting for about 12yrs now total.

How many years has it been since you actively left career to focus on it?

I partiallyleft my career 6 years ago, since 2017 thereabout. I didn’t leave initially. I was already working before I pulled out completely when we started doing more around 2019.At this point I realized what we had and that it wouldn’t be possible to merge being employed with running the business.

Let us come back to the family life.

How did you meet your wife or how did she meet you? For madam, in Uniben(University of Benin), she was in first or second year and she wanted to go and riot. They were protesting and she said she wanted to join the protest. I met her at the main gate of Uniben, I asked her “what are you doing outside? You should be inside.” She residedin Port Harcourt with her family at the time. That year we got alongthrough mutual friends and we were always together. After I graduated, we got married legally in 2010 and I left the country. A year after, she graduated and joined me. I did my Masters and she did hers as well, while working part time jobs. We left Nigeria without serving so at a point, we came back and served in the same year, same camp, and then returned abroad together. We got pregnant with our first son and had him there. Then shortly

after, we relocated back to Nigeria in 2012 that is like 11yrs ago. So, we came back and she started working. We had other kids, we have four in total -two boys and two girls. She has been extremely supportive. Once I say we are moving, no complaining. She quit her job at Stanbic Bank and came into the farming business. Even when I said we need to move to Lagosbecause there was no more business in Port Harcourt, she agreed,and we left.

For the five years you have been managing Raedial farms, what are the landmark things that have happened, things that have been surprising in terms of positive growth and the challenges that shook you to the core?

We successfully installed the oil palm processing factory in the farm. We do not just do primary production. We actually add value to what we do and what we sell. We have gone through hurdles trying to stimulatelife because we are working in a remote location where we have to create life from nothing. So, we essentially built a life there for everybody. We constantly planted and expanded our footprintin terms of planted area every year -we are doing over 1200hectares right now. We have constantly added something every year. Initially, it was just Raedial Farms and Magnificient as independent entities. We also had Raedial Food at some point. We have full catering equipment and do catering as well. We have moldedall our independent entities into a holding company now. We built the real estate arm and added more activities to it, focusing a lot more in Lagos because Lagos has the market -the right people and the resources.

It has been a lot of challenges. To do business in Nigeria, you have to be awake andon top ofyour game for you to succeed. We have had challenges with the communities we had to deal with in Edo State, the lands, issues with poor quality equipmentthat we purchased and had torepurchase, personnel issues in Lagos, breaking into the market and many others.Although, we havevery good support system here in Lagosthat has helped us gain good traction in a short time.

One thing that has driven me personally is the awareness that a lot of people depend on me. The money is good but I also like to let it out to people because it is not only about me. My happiest time of the month is when I have to approve payroll.

How have you managed successfully navigating challenges of operating in different businesses?

One thing that I know has worked for me is having the right thing in place. I can be a manager if I want to be but I think that job is for somebody else. If you talk about seeing the future, I can see the future, I can think ahead, and I can strategize. I am not a today person, I am a future person. I can tell you the next six months of this year has been planned for me. In setting up a company, I know the money has toadd up but I am very passionate about the things I put my hands in. For everything I do, I burn myself out for it. There is no night and day for me, nor holidays if there is no need for it because until the work is done, I will not stop. We have had challenges. Like I said, when you have the right people in place, the right people to talk to, the right team put in place to address the challenges,then you will have it not easy,but better to approach. You cannot do it on your own.It’simpossible.

What is your approach to identifying and seizing opportunities in different sectors?

I look at different sectors that will impact people in one way or the other, a large audience. I love the oil and gas sector,but I know that sector is self-centeredand only caters to an inner circle. There are not a lot of people you can impact with it, depending on the service you offer. Money is fantastic but the question is how far do you reach?In the farm, we have an indirect impact on about two thousand, four hundred people. In the real estate sector, we work with a lot of contractors, communities, and so on. Instead of me to get 10naira from a 10naira deal, I prefer to get 1naira consistently over a very long time than that 10naira.

What are the key lessons you have learnt as an entrepreneur and how have these lessons shaped your leadership style?

You cannot jump the gun. Everything needs time, there is a time to prepare and there is a time to operate. Nothing happens overnight. You have to work for everything and burn the candles for them, and it takes time. I have learnt this from everything we have set up.

How do you balance risk taking and risk management in your businesses?

Are there some risks you took that paid off and some that didn’t pay off?Of course. As the day goes by, there are certain risks that I will not take anymore, I have taken some risks that burnt me and I lost money. But one key thing I try to maintain is integrity. If you don’t haveintegrity, a lot of people will not deal with you. You don’t have to have the capacity or the knowledge, you don’t have to have everything, but when peopleunderstand that your A is your A, they will help and lead you.

I have taken a lot of risks. I measure my risks depending on what I am evaluating. I don’t take unnecessary risks in the business but the thing again is the riskier it is, the better the return. So there is a certain level of risk I take, and before I do, Ievaluate a lot in my head. I play out several scenarios and note the possible outcomes. You don’t always get it all but you get as much of information as you need to get and you are good to go.

How do you ensure that your business has a positive impact on the community where you operate?

Is there a Corporate Social Responsibility arm of thebusiness and is it separate from the business itself?It is not separate. It is something that is done with the business. We try to have the inclusion of those communities that we work with, for those who want to be included, because whenever business isset up, usually a long-termbusiness, we cannot be at war with people that we live with. We have to make peace somehow.

What advice will you give to young entrepreneurs looking to follow your footsteps, particularly those from humble backgrounds?

What is your advice to those starting out with no capital, because they are new in the market,and they don’t have a huge network from their parents?First, you need to have a plan. You have to know what you want to achieve. You can’t be vague about your direction in life. So when you have a plan, you know if you want to achieve a certain path. When you start on that path, it may not be easy. You may have to find people that you offer your services to and you have to prove yourself to them. But when you start on that path, you have to be extremely patient. You have to be very tolerant. You will putin too much money and not see it for years. For young people, I would say the system is going to throw a lot of punches at you, but keep your mind focused on what you want to achieve, When you are frustrated, go to bed and the next day, go back to work.

How did your experience working for top oil companies around the world influence your leadership style and approach to business?

I would recommend that people work before becoming entrepreneurs. It’s my recommendation. That’s one thing that has really helped my wife and I, in how we manage and structure things. That’s why a lot of people feel like we are very corporate. There are certain things we don’t tolerate. All of these structures, how you grow a business, how you fail, how you strategize, how you put things in place -you learn them from working. It has really helped me personally to understand how people think, how companies think, and how they try to drive productivity and progress.

What role did your family play in terms of support and how havethey supported you throughout your career?

My family have always been supportive. Whenever I call for help or advice, they answer always. Even till date, my brother calls me and advices me a lot about things to expect in life and even in the business. They do a lot. They do the best they can.

Looking to the future, what are the trendsor opportunities you see in the sectors which you operate in, particularly in agriculture and real estate especially as it concerns Nigeria?

In agriculture, there will always be demand. We will always eat. That cannot change. So the trend I am hoping is that overtime, a lot of people will grow that patience enough to be in the agriculturalbusiness. We are not just farmers, it is a business and there is profit. I hope that in the future, people will embrace it more. People will employ more appropriate practice in what they do in terms of the agriculturebusiness. In real estate, the deficit in houses will always be there. It’s almost impossible to fill it up. Same thing withpalm oil and the deficit we have there. I hope that more people will invest in palm oil and in real estate, that more reliable developers will rise to fill the deficit there.

How does it feel to be forty?

Physically, nothing different but I understand I will start seeing difference with time. I am starting to build a calmer mindset, tryingto take things easier and be happy more.

As you have turned forty, what’s next for you? Are you planning to go into politics, take a chieftaincy title, create a mentorship program for the young ones, create funds or grants? What is your plan?

I’mnot sure I’m a politician. I really don’t like to talk much. I like giving but I have not set anything in motion yet. What I will like to actually do will be to help entrepreneurs, serious entrepreneurs that are ready to put everything into their business. I will be happy to support such people. This is why I setup my personal website (https://uwadialeagenmonmen.com/) and my social media pages to share my knowledge, experience and resources with young people