A Businessman has been arraigned by a chief magistrate court for alleged N4.3 million visa fraud

He was subsequently granted bail in the sum of N500,000 after pleading not guilty to the charges against him.

The matter was adjourned for May 10, for mention.

A Badagry Chief magistrate court has arraigned a businessman identified as Kayode Jacob over alleged N4.3 million New Zealand visa fraud.

Kayode who is a businessman was said to have been arraigned on Tuesday on a two-count charge of fraud and theft, an offense which according to the prosecutor, contravenes Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The arraignment

Upon arraignment before the Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, Kayode pleaded not guilty to the charges proferred against him.

Subsequently, his lawyer prayed to the court to grant him bail on liberal terms.

The prosecution counsel told the court that the offense was committed by the defendant at Imeke, Badagry area of Lagos state between August 2020 and November 2021.

He said the defendant obtained the sum of N2,350,000 from one Owonare Adeniyi under the pretense of procuring a two-year New Zealand working visa, which was discovered to be false.

He said “The defendant allegedly collected N1,350,000 from one Omosanya Shina on the pretense to procure two years New Zealand visa which was also discovered to be fake.

“He also allegedly collected another N600,000 from another complainant, Dare Sholade on the pretense to procure two years New Zealand visa which again was discovered to be fake.

“The defendant who failed to fulfill his promise instead converted the N4.3m from the three complainants to his personal use,” the prosecution counsel said.

Ruling on the bail application, the chief magistrate admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The chief magistrate noted that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant while the other, a community leader.

He then adjourned the matter until May 10, for mention.

Last year Nairametrics reported that Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel of a Kaduna Chief Magistrates court sentenced one Bayo Oluwatobi, a travel agent to 10 months imprisonment for an N1.5 million scam.

The Magistrate convicted Mr. Oluwatobi after he pleaded guilty to the charge proffered against him.