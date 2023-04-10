So, it makes sense that due to the capital-intensive and long-term nature of these gas investments, countries need to develop and maintain policies that support both export and domestic consumption, consistent with attracting sufficient investment.

The World Bank argues that while it may be appealing for countries to retain large shares of gas for future projected energy consumption, such restrictions can weaken the economic case for investment and significantly delay investment decisions. A part of the report stated:

“Countries should seek deals to invest in their gas reserves that are consistent with meeting domestic energy and development goals while also ensuring sufficient exports of natural gas to generate fiscal and export revenues. Effective policies can support an effective transition from pipeline to operation.”

How African countries can better harness their gas potential

The World Bank advises governments to capture the full value of resource rents, subject to fiscal terms that attract investment and are robust to changing conditions.

The World Bank estimates the value of these resource rents at 2.6 times the level of government revenues currently captured in resource-rich Africa. In Nigerian circles, this just means the country needs to get rid of the subsidy regime, which prevents the country from capturing a greater share of resource rents.

The World Bank also advises governments to avoid and minimize tax incentives and design fiscal terms that can feasibly be administered and monitored. A part of the report stated:

“Making fiscal terms robust to changing conditions, such as price cycles, also reduces the need, and pressure, to revise them frequently in response to external factors. Investors prefer fiscal stability given the time horizons of investment decisions, especially when developing new discoveries, of which the region has a disproportionate share.”

What you should know



The World Bank also advises African countries to invest in strengthening grid and mini-grid infrastructure. In the report, the World Bank said that if 4.5 million people were connected to Nigeria’s grid per year between 2022 and 2030, then 60% of Nigerians would have to access electricity through mini-grid systems. It stated: