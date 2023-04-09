Key Highlights

The five top-tier Nigerian banks depreciated by 1.49% to close at N2.52 trillion.

Consequently, investors in these banks lost a total of N38 billion.

After five trading days of the week, three of the five tier-1 Nigerian banks suffered negative market sentiments, while one remains unchanged.

According to data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the market capitalization of the top five banks declined to N2.52 trillion after depreciating 1.49% during the week.

A summary of the performance of each bank is captured below.

FBNH PLC

FBNH’s share price remains unchanged to close the week at N11.10, with its market capitalization at N398 billion amid sell-offs and buy-interests at the end of the trading week.

FBNH Plc’s earnings report for the 9-month ended 30th September 2022, showed that interest income grew by 45.3% Y-o-Y to N144 billion from N99 billion recorded in the same period of 2021. Similarly, profit after tax grew by 1155% Y-o-Y to N34 billion during the period under review, from N2.7 billion.

UBA PLC

United Bank for Africa Plc’s share price appreciated by 2.4% to close the week at N8.35 and the market capitalization gained N6.8 billion to stand at N292 billion

UBA Plc released its Q3 2022 financial statements, revealing that net interest income appreciated by 29% to N105 billion from N81.1 billion, while total assets grew to N9.31 trillion from N8.45 trillion recorded during the comparable period in 2021. In addition, the company’s profit after tax rose by 3.85% to N45.708 billion from N44.014 billion in the same period of 2021.

GT Holding Company Plc

GTCO Plc’s share price depreciated by 4.3% with its market capitalization at N718 billion amid sell-offs and buy-interests at the end of the trading week.

The bank’s financial statements for the period ended 30th September 2022 revealed a growth of 23.71% in net interest income from N68.94 billion as of Q3 2021 to N85.29 billion in the current period. However, post-tax profit appreciated by 5.61% to N52.79 billion from N49.98 billion in the current period.

Access Holdings Plc

Access Holding Plc’s share price depreciated by 0.6% to close the week at N8.95 and the market capitalization lost N1.77 billion to stand at N318 billion.

Access Bank Plc released its latest earnings report for the period ended September 2022, which revealed a profit of N48 billion. This is a 31% increase compared to the profit report during the comparable period in 2021. The financial report also showed that interest income rose by 34% from N154.941 billion to N115.543 billion in the current period.

Zenith Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc’s share price depreciated by 1.4% with its market capitalization at N800 billion amid sell-offs and buy-interests at the end of the trading week.

The bank’s Q3 2022 financial result for the period that ended September revealed that interest income for the period grew by 24.7% to N215.81 billion from N173.114 billion in the corresponding period of 2021. Profit after tax for the period also grew by 15.5% from N54.475 billion in 2021 to N62.924 billion in the current period.

What you should know

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed negative week-on-week as ASI depreciated by 0.05% to close at 52,994.13

The FUGAZ banks make up over 70% of the NSE Banking sector index, hence, strongly influencing the growth or otherwise of the index. However, the NGX banking index appreciated by 0.08% to close at 448.23 points.