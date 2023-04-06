Key highlight

The senate has queried the NNPC over the lack of record keeping of N102.6 billion worth of crude oil delivered to Warri and Kaduna Refineries.

The query was a sequel to the adoption of a report by the senate committee on Public Accounts.

The upper chamber directed the group managing director of NNPC, Mele Kyari to provide specific details of the crude oil delivered to Warri and Kaduna Refineries.



The Nigerian Senate has queried the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) over its failure to account for N102.6 billion worth of crude oil delivered to Warri and Kaduna Refineries.

The Senate on Wednesday during plenary queried NNPCL following a 2016 Auditor General report submitted and presented by the senate committee on Public Accounts.

The report by the committee was adopted by the senate with a resolution to submit the report of the indictment to the Office of Secretary to the Government of Federation for further action.

The query

The senate accused the NNPCL of lifting crude Oil and Petrochemical Company worth N102.6 billion to Warri and Kaduna refineries without keeping a record of the deliveries.

The upper Chamber directed Mele Kyari, the group managing director of NNPC to provide details of the crude oil delivered to Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) and Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company for audit.

The query reads, “From the review and examination of domestic Crude Oil Lifting sales profile presented for audit verification, it was noted that several deliveries were stated to be jointly lifted by or delivered to Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) and Kaduna refinery and Petrochemical Company without necessary details or breakdown of what was delivered to respective companies.

“From the examination carried out a total oil lifting of 8,399,017; bbls with a total sales value of $376.6 (N102.6 billion) was stated to have been lifted jointly by these two companies.

“The failure to properly separate these deliveries and charge directly to each company makes it difficult to reconcile and account for each lifting.”

Other MDAs also queried

The senate also queried 37 other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and vacated queries raised against 43 others in the Auditor General report.

Some of the agencies queried include The the Ministry of Justice, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, the National Population Commission, the National Agency for the Control of Aids ( NACA), the FCT Area Council Service Commission, the Ministry of Defence, and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) among others.

The Senate also came to a resolution of coming up with a bill that will aid the enforcement of the implementation of the outcome of the Auditor General report submitted to the National Assembly for consideration.