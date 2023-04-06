Key Highlights

Reps stop NDDC from releasing N15 billion requested by FG.

The FG in its request sought the Ministry of Niger Delta to jointly finance an intervention and humanitarian program.

They projected to use funds recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) without budgetary provision for the intervention.

The House of Representatives has directed the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) not to release N15 billion counterpart funding to the Federal Government as requested.

The house gave the directive on Thursday during plenary. It directed NDDC not to release the money as requested by the FG pending the approval of NDDC’s budget which was before the House.

Unyime Idem, during the plenary session, had moved a motion of urgent public importance on the FG’s request which was adopted by the house.

The motion

While moving the motion, Mr. Idem said he was worried that the FG’s request which lacked financial appropriation and approval by the House was illegal and a breach of the Appropriation Act.

He said “Part of the fund available for use by NDDC is money recovered on its behalf by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and given to the Commission, to ease the implementation and its financial obligations.

“The Federal government sent a special request mandating the Ministry of Niger Delta to jointly finance an intervention and humanitarian program of sums running into several Billions of Naira using the money recovered by the EFCC without budgetary provision.”

He said NDDC Budget estimates for 2021, 2022 & 2023 are before the House for approval.

The houses resolution and directive: while adopting the motion, the House directed its committee on NDDC to probe the request by Federal Government and report its findings within two weeks

The house so directed that the request be put on hold until the committee reports back to the house.

