Key highlights

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has launched a service charter which highlights rules for utilities and rights of consumers.

The charter upturns certain practices that are common in the electricity value chain in Nigeria.

According to NERC, the charter will encourage efficient service for electricity consumers.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has launched its service charter in collaboration with Service Compact (SERVICOM).

The charter outlines guidelines for operators in the electricity market as well as the rights of all electricity consumers in Nigeria. The charter was launched on Tuesday, April 4.

The NERC charter outlines the rights and obligations of electricity consumers as well as the obligations of distribution companies. The charter requires all electricity consumers to pay their electricity bills on time and also requires distribution companies (Discos) to upgrade their services and address all customer complaints.

During the charter launch, Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, who was represented by the Director, of the Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department at the ministry, Mrs Titilayo Agbeyo, said the charter was an operational tool to guide service providers on their responsibilities and service takers (customers) on their expectations. He said:

“The service charter, therefore, is crucial to the management, staff, and stakeholders of this commission to continuously improve service delivery.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of NERC, Sanusi Garba, said Nigerian consumers deserve excellent service from electric utilities and the commission is committed to efficient service.

Fixing electrical faults

After an electricity complaint is filed, the distribution company involved must visit the location within 24 hours to take steps to fix the problem.

If the fault was caused by a bad fuse, it must be replaced and reconnected within 24 hours, the same applies for other minor equipment faults, however, repairs must be carried out within 48 hours for other unnamed issues.

Metered electricity consumers

According to the charter, all customers have the right to request a new or additional prepaid meter from the specific distribution company (Disco). After filling ‘out form 74’, the Disco shall take measures to fix the meter and connect the power supply within 10 working days of receiving the request.

If a customer reports a problem to a Disco stating that the prepaid meter is not working as expected, the Disco must determine the cause of the problem and must visit the location within three days.

This is because the consumer has the right to the supply of electricity safely and reliably, as well as the right to a properly installed and functional meter and the right to be properly informed and educated on the electricity service being offered.

Unmetered electricity consumers

According to the NERC charter, all electricity consumers who are yet to be metered, have the right to transparent billing. They also have the right to be billed based on capping estimates.

Unmetered consumers must also be notified ahead of any plans to disconnect them from the electricity service. Unmetered customers also have the right to file complaints about their electricity bills and Discos must investigate such complaints. Discos should also refund consumers who have been overbilled.

Purchase of electricity components

The NERC charter provides that the replacement of electrical components and infrastructural items like power transformers, poles and other electrical equipment is strictly the responsibility of Discos and customers are not expected to pay for them. According to NERC, these rights remain sacrosanct.