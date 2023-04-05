Key Highlights

The dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of Monday 17, April 2023.

Unilever Nigeria Plc recorded a net profit of N4.4 billion for the year ended 31st December 2022.

Shareholders of Unilever Nigeria Plc will receive a final dividend of N1.44 million for the financial year ending December 2022, representing a total dividend payout of 25 kobo per share.

This is according to a corporate action sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and obtained by Nairametrics.

Subject to shareholders’ approval

According to the company, the dividend is subject to shareholders’ approval. Also, appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Monday 17, April 2023.

The statement further disclosed that the dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of Monday 17, April 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts

Advice to shareholders

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also available on the website of the Registrars.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are also advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

What you should know

Unilever Nigeria Plc recently released its audited report for the year ending 31st December 2022.

The Company recorded a turnover of N88.5 billion in the year under review which represents 26% topline growth compared to the N70.5 billion turnover recorded in the corresponding year in 2021.

The company recorded a gross profit of N31.1 billion for the year ended 31st December 2022 which is 53% up versus N20.3 billion reported for the same period last year.

The result showed a profit for the year from continuing operations of N4.4 billion for the year ended 31st December 2022 compared to a profit for the corresponding year in 2021 of N0.7 billion which is 549% up versus 2021.

Overall, Unilever recorded a net profit of N4.4 billion for the year ended 31st December 2022 compared to a profit for the corresponding year in 2021 of N3.4 billion (including profit from discontinued operations)

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Carl Cruz, in a statement said, “Unilever Nigeria remains focused on the delivery of its 4G growth model of competitive, consistent, profitable, and responsible growth. Unilever is pleased with its performance progress riding on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimization, purposeful brands and increasing market share across key categories,”

“Unilever Nigeria will continue to strengthen its operations in the country to meet citizen’s needs in health and hygiene through our brands and products.”