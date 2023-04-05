Key Highlights

The federal government has declared a public holiday to mark the Easter celebration in Nigeria.

The days declared are Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10,202

The declaration was made by Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, on behalf of the Federal Government

The public holiday was announced in a statement by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on behalf of the Federal Government on Wednesday in Abuja.

Aregbesola urged Christians to emulate the virtues of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace, and patience which were attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by His ministry on the earth.

The minister, while wishing Christians a happy celebration, noted that security is everyone’s business and he further went ahead to urge Christians to use the season and pray for the security challenges the county is facing, assuring Nigerians of the government’s commitment to tackle all the challenges facing the nation.

He said in his words, “ Security is everybody’s business. I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and public spiritedness by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry”.

The minister also assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is doing all that is necessary to ensure a peaceful transition of government, following the peaceful conduct of elections.