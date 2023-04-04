Key highlights

The Paediatric Anaesthesia Training in Africa (PATA) is inviting applications from Paediatric Anaesthesia specialists for a fellowship that will commence in September 2023

The chosen candidates will receive funds for their education, housing, and basic living expenses.

The fellowship is supported by partners from the international surgery and anaesthesia space, such as Smile Train and the Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Successful applicants will be informed by the 1st of June 2023 via email.

Fellows will work at the Department of Anaesthesia at National Hospital Abuja and teaching will be provided by local faculty and visiting specialists.

PATA, the WFSA, the Nigerian Society of Anaesthetists, and seasoned partners from the international surgery and anesthesia space, such as Smile Train and the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, support and lead PATA locally.

Applicant criteria

Must be a registered and practicing medical practitioner in their home country;

Must be passionate about paediatric anaesthesia and teaching

Anaesthesia residency training is required.

Must have their application supported by their national anaesthesiology society, which must be a member society of the WFSA

Must have their application supported by their head of department or hospital management

Must be returning to their home country to a recognized post.

Ideally, I should be working in a teaching hospital.

Application documents

Applicants are to complete their application form and upload the following documents:

A curriculum vitae

A letter of recommendation from the applicant’s national anesthesiology society

A letter of recommendation from the applicant’s head of department or hospital management

A copy of their medical degree

A copy of their specialist anesthesiology qualification

A certificate of registration with the medical board or council of their country

A current practicing license from the medical board or council of their country

A copy of their passport

Eligible candidates will be required to partake in an interview and successful applicants will be informed by the 1st of June 2023 via email.

Successful applicants must confirm their intention to take up the scholarship within 3 days of notification. Failure to do so will result in the scholarship being offered to the next applicant.