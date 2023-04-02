Key highlights

WAEC on Friday, March 31, 2023, released the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result for private candidates in the first series for 2023.

The candidate doesn’t need to purchase any scratch card/pin to access the result online.

What is needed is to check the candidate’s Smart Identity Card for the Result Checker PIN and Serial Number.

Announcing the results, the Head, National Office of WAEC, Patrick Areghan, said that out of the 8,348 candidates that sat for the exam, the examination body withheld the result of 413 candidates due to varied cases of examination malpractice.

According to the figures given by WAEC, 76.36% of students got a minimum of five (5) credits, including English Language and Mathematics, in five (5) or more subjects.

Here are steps to help candidates check their WAEC results online

You don’t need to purchase any scratch card/pin to access your result. Check your Smart Identity Card for your Result Checker PIN and Serial Number.

Visit https://www.waecdirect.org/ and in the required column, enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number (This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789). For examination year < 1999, enter your 8-digit WAEC Examination Number (This is your 5-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 19865001). Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2002 Select the Type of Examination, i.e. SCHOOL CANDIDATE RESULT Enter the e-PIN Voucher Number Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your e-PIN Click Submit and wait for the results window to come up

How to Buy WAEC Result Checker PIN

WAEC has already given each candidate its result checker PIN and Serial Number. You can check the Smart Identity Card used during the conduct of the examination to check for your Result Checker PIN and Serial Number.

However, in case the candidate has exceeded the number of checks or misplaced the PIN and serial number, he/she will need to visit the WAEC Request Management System portal to order the PIN online.

The cost of a WAEC result checker PIN is N3,654.82. Candidates interested in purchasing the e-PIN/result checker can do that on the council’s Request Management System portal. Follow the procedure below to buy WAEC result checker PIN:

Go to the WAEC Request Management System portal at https://request.waec.ng/Home/PurchaseToken?servid=406 Your Transaction Ref No will be generated automatically. Under the Select a Request Type option, pick Request For Service from the list of options. Under the Select a Request option, pick Sale of WAEC Direct Result Checker for the list of options. Now enter your Name, Phone Number and Email Address in the required columns. Finally, click on Proceed to Online payment to make payment and access your WAEC result checker PIN.

How to Check WAEC Results offline Via SMS

You can also check the West African Examination Council results via SMS on your phone. It does not matter whether it is a small phone or smartphone (Android, iPhone) etc.

What is needed is the SMS App on the phone, though it is not free, it comes at a meager cost of N30. Send SMS in the format below: Make sure there is no gap in what you wrote before texting it. WAEC*ExamNo*PIN*ExamYear To short-code 32327 (MTN, Airtel & Glo subscribers) For example -: WAEC*4250101001*123456789012*2022

Wait for your WAEC result to be delivered to your phone via SMS. (SMS Cost N30 Only)