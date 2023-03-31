Sworn to surpass the legacy of his predecessors, Prince Dapo Abiodun has transformed the Gateway State into a shining beacon of diligence, integrity, and excellence. It’s no wonder the people of Ogun State gave him a second mandate. He’s revolutionised the political landscape, replacing it with long-lasting infrastructure that will endure for decades to come.

The journey to Prince Dapo Abiodun’s re-election as Governor of Ogun State was a tumultuous one, marked by internal and external political strife. ‘However, despite the challenges, I was eager to make the trip down to Ogun State to congratulate my egbon and mentor in person.’

As I arrived at the governor’s mansion, I was struck by the regal atmosphere and the sense of triumph in the air. The victory was hard-fought and well-earned, and I felt honoured to be able to share in the celebration.

Amidst the laughter and camaraderie, Prince Dapo Abiodun expressed his gratitude for the grace of God and the support of the people of Ogun State. He spoke passionately about his commitment to delivering dividends of democracy to the people and how his nickname “Mr Works, Mr Projects” reflected his unyielding dedication to developing sustainable projects that would benefit the state for generations to come.

As we spoke, I was struck by the sheer brilliance of his visionary leadership, it’s been over two decades since 1999, and there’s been a remarkable change in technology, roads, and infrastructure.

His reign in Ogun State witnessed an unprecedented surge in growth, particularly in the areas of technology, road construction, and infrastructure. Under his guidance, the state has attained newfound financial stability, with its internally generated revenue (IGR) skyrocketing to an impressive N74 billion within just the first nine months of 2021.

This achievement has propelled Ogun State to rank fourth among states with the highest revenue, a testament to the undeniable success of his administration.

He had taken a barren forest, turning it into an asset and aerotropolis of epic proportions spanning 50 million square metres, a feat that had never been seen before in Africa. The Ijebu Ode-Epe express road that he had constructed was a work of art, rivalling the best road construction projects in Nigeria.

Under his visionary leadership, Ogun State has made remarkable strides that have left many in awe. The extensive construction and reconstruction of over 270.88 kilometers of roads, coupled with the rehabilitation of an additional 300 kilometers, have dramatically transformed the state’s infrastructure.

The impact of these initiatives has not gone unnoticed, as even national authorities have taken notice. The Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has begun construction on a new jetty in Iwopin Beach, a testament to the state’s progress under his stewardship.

From the majestic Abeokuta-Sagamu interchange road to the stunning Epe-Ijebu Ode Expressway, his immense contribution to education and healthcare has resulted in significant improvements that are changing lives for the better. His vision for Ogun State is not one of personal gain but of a future of progress and prosperity for all.

As we reminisced about the challenging journey leading up to his re-election, the memories flooded back like a rush of waves crashing against the shore. We laughed and joked as we recounted the backstabbing and disloyalty that had threatened to derail his journey to victory.

Despite the daunting challenges and seemingly insurmountable hurdles that stood in his path, his ironclad determination and tenacity led him to the ultimate triumph.

Our re-elected Governor’s unwavering focus on the progress of Ogun State is a testament to his strong leadership.

Regardless of the distractions of the election, he remained resolute, holding meetings with stakeholders and contractors to discuss ongoing and upcoming projects.

While others may have prioritised their leisure over the needs of their constituents, our hardworking and determined governor burned the midnight oil until 2 AM, tirelessly working for the betterment of his people.

He is truly a leader that puts States over Self. And, his dedication to the future of Ogun State is a powerful reminder that true progress can only be achieved through tenacity, grit, and a sense of purpose.

Many people may perceive him as being tight-fisted because they believe that he should be using his position to open up the government’s vault for their gain.

However, what impressed me the most was his commitment to governance, which extended beyond the narrow focus on “stomach infrastructure” type of politics to project infrastructure politics, building projects that will endure four decades, rather than just four years.

He has demonstrated a strong willingness to take on challenging projects that will have a lasting impact rather than taking the easy route for short-term gains. He has always made it a point to not just be an “APC governor”, but rather a governor for the people who are committed to developing an inclusive government that benefits all corners of the state.

As I said my goodbyes and left the governor’s residence, I couldn’t help but feel a sense of pride for Ogun State and its people. With leaders like Prince Dapo Abiodun at the helm, I do not doubt that the state is about to see part two of “pro max” development that would be comparable to international standards.

Congratulations once again, Governor re-elects, Prince Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun, the crown jewel of the prestigious gateway state.