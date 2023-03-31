Key highlights

Organizations in Nigeria will now pay N460,500 every month to retain their verification on Twitter.

They are also to pay an additional N23,030 for each individual or business affiliated with them.

Twitter said this will help to curb impersonation on the platform.

Businesses and organizations in Nigeria that want to get the verified badge on Twitter will have to pay s sum of N460,500 every month, the microblogging site has said. In addition, the organizations will also pay an extra N23,030 monthly for each business or individual affiliated with them to get verified.

While the prices vary from country to country, Twitter said they are subject to change.

This is coming as part of Elon Musk’s aggressive push to recover the $44 billion he invested in acquiring the company last year.

While the company had initially rolled out Twitter Blue for individuals, it said the verification for businesses which gives a gold badge becomes available globally Friday, March 31, 2023.

What it means to be a Verified Organization Explaining the new verification plan for businesses, Twitter said:

“Verified Organization is a new way for organizations and their affiliates to distinguish themselves on Twitter. Rather than relying on Twitter to be the sole arbiter of truth for which accounts should be verified, vetted organizations that sign up for Verified Organizations are in full control of vetting and verifying accounts they’re affiliated with.

“Accounts affiliated with the organization will receive an affiliate badge on their profile with the organization’s logo and will be featured on the organization’s Twitter profile, indicating their affiliation. All organizations are vetted before they can join Verified Organizations.

“We’ve already seen organizations, including sports teams, news organizations, financial firms, Fortune 500 companies, and non-profits join Verified Organizations and list their affiliated accounts publicly on their profiles. And starting today, Verified Organizations are available globally. We are now sending email invitations to approved organizations from the waitlist.”

The company added that interested businesses, non-profits, governments, and multilateral organizations around the world can now join the waitlist to get verified.

Twitter’s Chief Executive, Elon Musk also commented on the organizations and their affiliates’ verification saying it would help to eliminate impersonation on the platform.

“This is important to establish whether someone actually belongs to an organization or not to avoid impersonation,” Musk tweeted.

Several recent reports suggested that Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion had recently discovered that the company is now worth less than half the price as ad revenue dwindles. The reports indicated that this discovery has pushed Musk to start devising means of making the company profitable. Musk had also recently tweeted that Twitter was on the verge of bankruptcy when he took over but might stabilize by the end of Q1 2023