Governors of the 36 states of the federation under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have condemned in strong terms, the alleged plot by some unscrupulous to install an interim government, rather than recently elected officials that are expected to be sworn in on May 29, 2023.

This disclosure is contained in a communique issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the Chairman of NGF, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

Governor Tambuwal said that the governors as elected leaders will do all they can to defend democracy, noting that the forum will not support any unconstitutional regime change.

DSS causing tension in the country

Tambuwal in the statement said that NGF believes that the DSS is heating up the polity and causing unwarranted tension in the country by issuing statements on the installation of an interim government without making arrests.

The communique partly reads, ‘’The Forum deliberated extensively on the alleged plot by some unscrupulous elements to install an interim government, as contained in the recent statement issued by the Department for State Services (DSS). Governors condemned in the strongest terms, any unconstitutional means of regime change and pledged their commitment to continue to defend Nigeria’s democracy as elected leaders.

‘’In addition, the Forum believes that issuing statements without arrests is akin to heating up the polity and causing unwarranted tension in the country. It called on the DSS to do its job by immediately arresting and prosecuting all those involved in the plot as a matter of urgency.’’

To ensure refund of backlog of stamp duties to states

The governors expressed concerns over the continued delay in the refunding of the backlog of monies from stamp duties and promised to explore all legal means available to ensure that these monies are refunded to the states.

The governors said, ‘’We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at our emergency meeting today discussed critical issues of national interest and resolved as follows:

First, we congratulate members who were re-elected for a 2nd term in office. While we acknowledge that the election was not perfect, we will take advantage of the learning points to strengthen our democracy and electoral processes. Regarding the refund of backlog of Stamp Duties due to State Governments, the Forum restated its commitment to engaging with all stakeholders and exploring all legal channels available to it in ensuring that monies which ought to have since been used for development projects are duly refunded to the States.