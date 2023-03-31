Key highlights

The European Union Council announced plans to digitize the Schengen Visa application process, making it easier for applicants to apply.

The proposal would make it possible to apply for a Schengen visa online, thereby replacing the current visa sticker with a digital visa. The proposal is also expected to make the Schengen visa application process more practical and strengthen the Schengen area’s security.

Apply for a Schengen Visa online

The proposed rules will create a single website where all Schengen Visa applications will be made, according to a report by SchengenVisaInfo.com.

The platform will allow applicants to submit all required information, pay fees, and upload electronic copies of their travel and supporting documents.

Additionally, the platform will inform applicants of the outcome of their visa application.

Digitizing will reduce trips to the consulates

It is anticipated that the Schengen visa application process which will go digital, will cut down on trips to consulates and streamline the administration of applications.

According to Maria Malmer Stenergard, the Swedish Minister for Migration, this will make the application process less difficult for applicants.

Travelers will make fewer trips to the consulate thanks to online applications, and national administrations will experience a smoother application process. The risk of visa sticker theft and falsification will also be eliminated due to the digital visa.

The new rules for the digital visa

All visas will be issued in digital format under the new rules, reducing security risks associated with stolen and counterfeit visa stickers. A 2D barcode will be included with the digitally signed visas to verify their authenticity.

Currently, all Schengen visa applicants are to attend an interview and submit a variety of documents, depending on the type of visa they are seeking but that is about to change.

“In-person appearance at the consulate will only be necessary for first-time applicants, persons whose biometric data are no longer valid, and those with a new travel document,” the Council said.

Applicants for a tourist Schengen Visa must submit a completed visa application form, passport, two recent photos, roundtrip reservation, proof of having booked a place to stay, proof of having purchased EU travel health insurance, and proof of financial means, among other things.

According to the report, once the newly proposed rules are approved, the EU will create a visa application platform to streamline the visa application process and improve the security of the Schengen area.

How this will help Nigerians

Typically, Schengen embassies/consulates in Nigeria require you to make an appointment for your visa application 4-6 weeks in advance. As a result, one should begin the application process well in advance of the upcoming trip, given that the embassy’s decision will take another two weeks.

Digitizing this process will surely be welcome in Nigeria considering the stress Nigerians go through by leaving their offices to secure appointments.