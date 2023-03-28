The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have suspended their planned strike and protest which was earlier slated for Wednesday, March 29, over the scarcity of the naira.

This is coming 6 days after the leadership of the NLC had directed workers to picket all offices of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) nationwide over the cash crunch in the country.

The 2 labour unions said they would monitor the availability of cash in commercial banks for 2 weeks before deciding on the next line of action.

This was known by the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, and that of the TUC Festus Osifo during a joint press conference on Tuesday in Abuja at the end of their National Executive Council meetings.

NLC defers planned strike

Ajaero said the NLC decide to defer the planned stay-at-home directive issued to workers after receiving briefings from its State councils in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the NLC would resume the planned protest if naira notes become unavailable to Nigerians by the end of the two weeks.

The NLC president said a committee has been set up to monitor situations in banks and report to it at the end of the two weeks extension.

This is a developing story…