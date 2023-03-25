Key highlights

The Department of State Services (DSS) has once again alerted the public of plans to violently disrupt peace in the country with some individuals or groups trying to take laws in their hands and encourage anarchy despite seeking legal redress.

The service also warned those peddling fake news, hate speech and all forms of false narratives as a basis to ignite violence or pit the people against the current government or incoming administration at federal, state and parliamentary levels should stop forthwith.

The warning by the DSS might not be unconnected with the recent petition written by the Spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, where he asked the secret police to arrest and prosecute the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, for treasonable felony and inciting comments

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued on Saturday, March 25, 2023, by the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Peter Ahunanya, who said that those inciting violence will have themselves consumed by it as well as the innocent.

The DSS said that it is disturbing to see respected personalities use their platforms to mislead or incite citizens, noting that it does not augur well for peaceful coexistence and general order.

What the DSS is saying

The statement from Ahunanya reads,

‘’ The Department of State Service (DSS), again, alerts the public of plans to violently disrupt peace in the country. The Service hereby warns those desperate to cause a breakdown of law and order to desist from that.

“It would be recalled that the Service had earlier advised political players to abide by the rules of engagement as well as approach the courts for redress, if and where there are suspicions of infractions on extant electoral laws.

“It is evident that some aggrieved politicians are already taking advantage of this legal process. This, without doubt, is the beauty of democracy. It is strongly believed that this approach enhances peace and security. All and sundry should cherish it.’’

DSS issues warning

The DSS Spokesman added,

“ Be that as it may, the DSS will not tolerate a situation where persons and/or groups take laws into their hands and champion anarchy. Those peddling fake news, hate speech and all forms of false narratives as basis to ignite violence or pit the people against the present or incoming administrations, at the Federal, State and Parliamentary levels, should stop forthwith.

“Those inciting violence have nothing to gain as doing so will not only consume them but also the innocent. It is otherwise disturbing to see respected personalities use their platforms to mislead or incite citizens. This, to say the least, does not augur well for peaceful coexistence and general order.

“Therefore, the Service will continue to take necessary measures to checkmate these elements who do not wish the country well. This is to ensure that the conducive environment is provided for citizens and residents to pursue their legitimate businesses. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine. Let all be guided.”

What you should know

Recall that about 2 days ago, submitted a petition to the DSS against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Keyamo demanded for their arrest and prosecution for treasonable felony and inciting comments which he said are capable of causing rebellion and disrupting peace, law and order in the country.

He accused Peter Obi and Baba-Ahmed of not being prepared to toe the conciliatory path for peace and national cohesion as well as camping some youths in a popular hotel in Abuja with instructions to push out inciting messages on social media every day to cause panic and fear and also incite riot.

Also, earlier today, the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, raised alarm over fresh plots by some aggrieved opposition politicians to truncate the transition process, especially his upcoming inauguration as Nigeria’s president on May 29, 2023.

He noted that those who have taken to the streets protesting against the mandate of Bola Tinubu, despite seeking legal redress on the election, are fixated on having an Interim National Government (ING).