The Court of Appeal in Abuja has granted permission to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to serve his petition President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The court granted the leave on Friday in the appeal filed by Obi challenging the Victory of Tinubu at the February 25, presidential election.

A three-member panel of the appellate court led by Haruna Tsammani, granted Obi’s request to serve Tinubu through substituted means, in lieu of personal service.

More details soon…