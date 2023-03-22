Key highlights

The imperial university is offering scholarships for Ph.D. students coming to the university

This scholarship is open to research projects in areas including Transport, Fluid Mechanics, Environmental and Water Resources, Structures, Systems, Materials, and Geotechnics.

The program will comprehensively cover the cost of overseas tuition fees for 3 years, and a monthly living cost stipend (£19,668).

Imperial University is providing scholarships for students joining its Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, supported through an endowment from the late Professor Shawki Saad.

The scholarship will assist students to pay for their living expenses, travel, and stipend and is geared to support initiatives to address systemic global engineering and sustainability challenges.

Along with the new scholarship program, the department also unveiled the $500 Africa Plus Annual Prize, which will be given annually for at least the next five years to the best Civil and Environmental Engineering MEng student project in a sustainability-related field relevant to sub-Saharan Africa. Africa Plus Partners, an asset management firm, is responsible for funding the award.

The benefits of the scholarship

The Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering’s Head, Professor Washington Yotto Ochieng, explained that the Professor Shawki Saad Endowment Fund and Africa Plus Partners will help develop the next generation of engineering’s brightest stars and strengthen the College’s ties to sub-Saharan Africa.

Professor Ochieng said:

“We want to attract the brightest students from across the globe and this generous new scholarship will help to nurture and develop the next generation of engineering leaders.

“The world is facing many global challenges and the developing world is often much more adversely impacted.

“If we are to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges such as sustainable transport and water security we need to ensure that engineering research is supported and we have a pipeline of skilled, young engineers in sub-Saharan Africa that can make a vital impact on society.”

About the Shawki Saad Ph.D. scholarship

A fully funded program, the Shawki Saad PhD Scholarship, supports students who typically reside in Sub-Saharan Africa. The program will pay the full cost of the applicant’s international tuition for three years, a monthly living allowance of £18,668 for three and a half years, and travel expenses (flight and visa).

Application process

Find a Ph.D. supervisor; Visit the research and academic staff pages of the website to help identify topics of interest and potential supervisors; Contact your preferred supervisor(s) directly, to discuss potential projects and funding options; Submit your Ph.D. application for admission through the Registry online admissions systems by the deadlines listed. More information on the application process can be found here.

Online applications should only be submitted after a potential academic supervisor has expressed sufficient interest in your application. All scholarship applications must be supported by an academic supervisor.

Important deadlines

You will need to submit your Ph.D. application by the 26th of May deadline in order to be considered for any of the schemes.

The application process should commence here, and any questions about any scholarship schemes or the application process should be forwarded here.