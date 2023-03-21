The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.03% to close at 54,904.68 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N10 billion to close at N29.909 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 6.41%. The stock market has advanced by 3,309.02 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed flat as LINKASSURE led 12 gainers, and 12 losers topped by IKEJAHOTEL at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,904.68 points

Previous ASI: 54,886.04 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.03%

Y-T-D: 6.41%

Market Cap: N29,909 trillion

Volume: 127.7 million

Value: N1.58 billion

Deals: 2,987

NGX Top ASI gainers

LINKASSURE up + 9.76% to close at N0.45

WAPIC up + 7.89% to close at N0.41

CHAMPION up + 4.26% to close at N4.90

STERLNBANK up + 2.67% to close at N1.54

JAIZBANK up + 2.30% to close at N0.89

NGX Top ASI losers

IKEJAHOTEL down – 9.65% to close at N1.03

CADBURY down – 5.83% to close at N11.30

UPL down – 4.76% to close at N2.00

INTBREW down – 4.30% to close at N4.45

REGALINS down – 3.45% to close at N0.28

Top 3 by Volume

UBA – 19,600,869

TRANSCORP – 14,448,790

FIDELITYBK – 12,738,602

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK – N298,835,282

GTCO -N258,239,088

UBA – N157,244,946