Key highlights

The PDP said its agents witnessed violent attacks in several parts of Lagos State.

Apapa, Ajegunle, Okota, Isolo, and Oshodi are highlighted as some of the violence hot spots during the election on Saturday.

The party alleged that many of the attackers were working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter, on Sunday condemned the violence, attacks, and snatching of ballot boxes that characterised Saturday’s Governorship/House of Assembly elections in the state.

The Party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Hakeem Amode, in a statement in Lagos, said the violence led to the death of some persons.

Party agents as witnesses: Condemning the incidences of violence during the elections, the party’s Publicity Secretary said:

“The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is using this medium to condemn the spate of violence and attacks that trailed the Governorship/State House of Assembly Elections, which took place in the state on Saturday.

“Our agents and indeed members of our party were witnesses to some of the violence and attacks in many areas of Lagos State including Apapa, Ajegunle, Okota, Isolo, Oshodi, and others areas.

“This is quite unbecoming of a state as metropolitan as Lagos, where things are expected to be done in conformity with democratic norms.

“We found it appalling that hoodlums, many of whom are said to be working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), were behind the violence at several polling units across the state, which disrupted the electoral process.”

He said the violence was quite surprising as all political parties were signatories to the peace accord that preceded the election. Amode, who is also the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Team for JandorFunke 2023 Campaign Council, wondered why a political party and its agents would resort to violence.

“As a party, we believe that what took place in Lagos State yesterday was not an election, but a mockery of our democracy. Not only were eligible voters intimidated, but they were also harassed, and humiliated and there were reports of killings in some areas of the state, ” he added.

Amode called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to investigate the exercise and come up with a full report of the election and evaluate the whole process.

The backstory: Some areas of the state witnessed violent attacks by political thugs and hoodlums, leading to disruption of the exercise. This was despite warnings by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu that the government would not tolerate any form of violence or intimidation of voters.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had after casting his vote on Saturday called on residents of the state to come out and exercise their rights in a peaceful and orderly manner, adding that there would be no intimidation or suppression.