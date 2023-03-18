Key highlights

INEC Lagos REC said that the corps members deployed as ad hoc staff are reluctant to enter the VGC estate as they alleged they were held hostage in the last election.

The VGC estate security committee Chairman had assured INEC of the safety of the corps members and the commission staff during the election.

INEC says that after consultation and directive from its headquarters, it decided to remobilise and conduct an election in those polling units in VGC.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections in 10 polling units in the Victoria Garden City (VGC) around the Lekki area of the state.

According to a monitored report from Channels Television, this was announced by the INEC Resident Electoral Commission (REC in Lagos), Segun Agbaje, while addressing journalists at VGC on Saturday.

Agbaje said that voting in VGC will now hold on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 8.30 am.

There had been earlier reports that voters around that axis had expressed their disappointment and resisted the sudden decision of INEC to relocate the polling units inside VGC on election day without prior notice.

INEC ad hoc staff reluctant to enter VGC estate

The INEC REC for Lagos state said that corps members deployed as ad hoc staff on Saturday were hesitant to enter the VGC estate as they alleged that they were held hostage in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Agbaje said the commission’s ad hoc staff set up voting materials in front of the estate on Saturday but the estate residents claimed that hoodlums might disrupt the process, so they did not feel secure and could not cast their votes.

He said the situation was difficult for security agents to contain hence he and his team had to come to the area.

He said, “ We have eight polling units here with 6,024 registered voters and out of which 5,624 people have their PVCs,” he stated, adding that two other polling units at the estate’s main gate were also affected. “Eight here (in the estate) and two outside.

“After due consultation and further directive from the national headquarters that we should remobilise here tomorrow (Sunday) morning by 08:30 am to conduct the elections.

“By 08:30 am tomorrow (Sunday), we will reconvene here.”

Agbaje said the chairman of the security committee of the estate had assured the commission of the safety of corps members and INEC staff as well as the safety of voters.

Some of the polling units affected include PU 032,033, 119 -124.

INEC officials and residents of VGC had earlier today disagreed over the relocation of the polling units in the state.

The voters said that they arrived at the polling unit early in the morning and were told that polling units have been moved from inside the estate where it was held on February 25 to the express which the residents find unsafe