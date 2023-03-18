Key highlights

Enyimba FC of Aba will compete for a share of the $100 million prize money in the CAF Super League, an inaugural edition of the competition featuring 24 clubs from 16 African countries.

The CAF Super League aims to improve African football’s quality and competitiveness, with each participating club entitled to an initial cash injection of $2.5 million.

Enyimba FC is Nigeria’s only representative in the league, boasting a successful track record, and has started preparing for the competition’s August kickoff.

Enyimba Football Club of Aba will join 23 other African football clubs to compete for a share of the $100 million in the inaugural edition of the CAF Super League scheduled to commence in August 2023.

CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe described the CAF super league as a project of unprecedented scale that is set to change the face of African football. He said:

“This is one of the most exciting projects in the history of African football and will significantly contribute to the development and growth of the quality and competitiveness of football in Africa.”

“The Africa Super League would contribute to ensuring that football on the African Continent is managed and operated at the same professional, ethical and governance level as UEFA, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF and other Confederations”

Competing teams: 24 clubs from 16 countries across the continent will compete in Africa’s most valuable football competition, the Africa super league. The total prize money will be $100 million, while the winner will receive $11.5 million. Each of the participating clubs will be entitled to an initial cash injection of US$2.5 million.

CAF will receive a total of $54 million per annum in investment to develop football in Africa. The sum will be allocated to each of CAF’s 54 member countries ($1 million each).

CAF will also receive US$50 million per annum to develop football for boys and girls, employ world-class staff, as well as to improve and make all its other competitions attractive and appealing to football spectators, TV viewers, sponsors and other partners.

Below are the teams that will participate:

Al Ahly Zamalek Pyramid Al Masry Wydad AC Raja Athletic RS Berkane Esperance Etoile Sportive Du Suhel Orlando Pirates Kaizer Chiefs MamelodiSundowns JS Kabyile CR Belouzidad E.S Setif TP Mazembe Horoya AC SC Enyimba Petro de Luanda Simba SC Hearts of Oak Al Hilal Asec Mimosas Coton Sports

Enyimba FC’s chances: Enyimba FC is the most successful football club in Nigeria. The People’s Elephant came into prominence in the early 2000s, and since then has remained Nigeria’s most prominent club.

2 African Champions League titles (2003, 2004)

8 Nigerian championships (2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009–10, 2015, 2019)

4 Federation Cups (2005, 2009, 2013, 2014)

4 Nigerian Super Cup Champions (2001, 2003, 2010, 2013)

2 African Super Cup Champions (2004, 2005)

In the current season, Enyimba’s 1-0 loss to Bendel Insurance before the mid-season break saw Insurance remain unbeaten in the first stanza and extend their lead at the top of Group A to 7 points ahead of the restart.

5 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses from their first 9 games have seen the Finidi George-led team pick up 16 points. They’re placed second on the log, only 2 points ahead of Akwa United and 3 ahead of Plateau United and Remo stars, as the race for the play-off spots intensifies.

Enyimba boasts of being one of the best players in the league so far. ChukwuemekaObioma leads the way on the goalscoring charts with seven goals in 9 matches. He also won the NPFL Player of the Month award for February,

Preparations ahead of the August kick-off: Officials of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) were on the ground to inspect the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo this week. The stadium is one of the grounds selected to host matches for the inaugural edition of the CAF Super league.

The delegation headed by Muhammad FeizalSidat expressed their satisfaction with the standard of facilities in the stadium and commended the Akwa Ibom State government for having the 30000-seater in great shape.

“As head of professional football/stadium inspection at CAF, I must say that we are surprised in a positive way and we are happy to see A-standard facilities in this part of Nigeria,” the CAF delegation head said according to ACL Sports.

“The stadium and the three hotels we have visited are also up to the standard we want, so congratulations to the local authority here.”

A share of the $100 million prize money is up for grabs when Africa’s best teams assemble in August. Enyimba is Nigeria’s only representative for the league and would be hoping for a successful outing.