The United Kingdom (UK) government through its high commission in Nigeria has said that the Visa Application Centres (VACs) in Ikeja and Victoria Island will be closed on Monday, March 20, 2023, to protect the safety of customers and staff.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Friday, March 17, 2023, by the UK Visas and Immigration, and can be seen on the UK High Commission in Nigeria’s official Twitter account.

The UK High Commission stated that is no VAC appointment booked on this date, noting that customers will not be able to assess the VAC to collect documents/passports.

What the UK High Commission in Nigeria is saying

It stated that customers have the option to purchase the Keep my Passport and Courier return services in advance of the closure in order to retain their passports during the period of closure.

The statement from the High Commission reads, ‘’ The Visa Application Centres (VACs) in Ikeja and Victoria Island will be closed on Monday 20th March. This is to protect the safety of customers and staff.

‘’There are no VAC appointments booked on this date and customers will not be able to assess the VAC to collect documents/passports..

’Customers have the option to purchase the Keep my Passport and Courier return services in advance of the closure in order to retain their passport during the period of closure.

‘’UKVI will continue to make decisions on all visa applications.

’Priority Visa (PV) services remain available. Super Priority Visa (SPV) services will be suspended on Friday 17th March because the next working day opening isn’t until Tuesday 21st March.

’Customers should not attend VAC unless they have been contacted by TLS to do so.

’The British High Commission offices in Nigeria are not involved in visa decision making and do not hold passports and so are unable to assist.’’

For catch up

Recall that on February 21, 2023, the UK government through its high commission in Nigeria, announced the closure of its Visa Application Centres (VAC) in Abuja and Lagos for 2 working days due to the upcoming presidential and national assembly elections scheduled for February 25, 2023.