The Imo State Police Command has invited Emeka Ihedioha, the immediate past Governor of Imo State, for questioning over alleged murder, kidnapping, and arson cases.

Nairametrics gathered that Ihedioha was invited alongside his deputy, Gerald Irona, and the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The invitation: A letter signed by the Imo State’s Deputy Commissioner of Police and addressed to the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Charles Ugwu, directed that the aforementioned persons be produced at the State Criminal Bureau of the police command on Thursday.

The letter dated March 13, 2023, revealed that the invitation was a result of an ongoing investigation into a murder case, kidnapping, and arson. Part of the letter said:

“ The office of State Intelligence Bureau, Imo State Police Command, state Headquarters Owerri, is investigating the above-underlined case involving some prominent members of Peoples Democratic Party, Imo State chapter.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command requests you come along with the following persons, Emeka Ihedioha, Ugochinyere Ikenga Imo, Gerald Irona, to interview the commissioner of police, through the officer in charge of State Intelligence Bureau, Owerri date Thursday, March 16, 2023, time 10:00 prompt.”

