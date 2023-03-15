The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday donated the sum of N100 million to traders in the burnt Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Association (AMPADA) market in the Ajegunle area of the State.

The Governor also laid the foundation for a new market building to replace the burnt one.

Governor Sanwo-Olu during his visit to the burnt site of the Akere market on Wednesday said the efforts by the Lagos State Government were to help alleviate the plight of the traders who lost goods and cash in the fire when the market got burnt last week.

What Governor Sanwo-Olu is saying

The governor said, “A week or less ago we promised to come back here to give immediate support to the people who were affected by the unfortunate incident. This is not politics, it is just a coincidence that it is a political season.

“I am happy to be here to lay the foundation for the new market building. Now it is a storey building and a small compensation that will alleviate the suffering and loss of our traders here. It is for us to make a clear stand that we are not about ethnic or religious division. We are a government that is people-centered and working to make things better for them, no matter what party or where they come from.

“As long as they are law-abiding, keep to laws guiding the environment, and respect the heritage of where they do business, they will always be accommodated.

“This will also send a clear message to people who want to divide us that we won’t let a small number disunite a large number of people. We won’t give them a space in Lagos and our government.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area, Hon. Fatai Ayoola thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for keeping to his promise of helping the people.

He promised that the people in the council would reciprocate the good gesture by voting for Governor Sanwo-Olu during Saturday’s governorship poll.

He said: “ True to your word you are here today in Ajegunle to compensate the marketers for their loss and also lay the foundation for their new market. We thank you and wish that your efforts will be rewarded in Saturday’s election.

“We assure you that in Ajegunle we will do all within the ambit of the law to canvass for you because you have done so much for us. You rebuilt the Obafon and Mbakadoso roads. You also help us build Maracana Stadium for our youths.

“We are grateful and we would forever remain grateful for your stewardship and leadership that you have shown to the true people of Ajegunle.”

Also speaking, the Market Chairman, Mr. Izuchukwu Uba, assured Governor Sanwo-Olu of the trader’s support in Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Traders at the market thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for the good gesture promising to come out en masse on Saturday to vote for him and all APC candidates.

For catch up

Goods worth millions of naira were reported to have been destroyed in a fire incident that occurred at Akere Spare Parts Market, Ajegunle in the Apapa area of Lagos State.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the governorship candidate of the Labour party, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, donated the sum of N15 million to victims of the fire incident.

Also, traders at the market lamented the loss of several millions of naira, with some allegations that some group of gunmen came around 2:30 am and set the market ablaze, killing a man identified as the security guard.