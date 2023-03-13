The United States Banking regulators have announced plans to backstop depositors with money at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which is seen as a critical step in avoiding a feared systemic panic triggered by the collapse of the tech-focused bank.

Reports across social media already indicate most bank customers were planning to pull out their funds from several other smaller banks in the US, threatening a systemic collapse of the US banking system and triggering a global contagion.

This means depositors at both failed SVB and Signature Bank in New York, which was also shut down due to similar contagion fears, will have full access to their deposits as part of multiple moves that officials have approved over the weekend. Signature Bank had been a popular funding source for cryptocurrency companies.

Reports indicate over 90% of Signature Bank and SVB customers are uninsured.

In an attempt to fully protect depositors, the Treasury Department designated both SVB and Signature as systemic risks, which gives it the power to unwind both institutions. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s (FDIC) deposit insurance fund will be used to cover depositors, many of whom were uninsured due to the $250,000 cap on guaranteed deposits.

What the Federal Reserve is saying

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and FDIC Chair Martin Gruenberg said in a joint statement,

“Today we are taking decisive actions to protect the U.S. economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system. This step will ensure that the U.S. banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth.”

“After receiving a recommendation from the boards of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve, and consulting with the President, Secretary Yellen approved actions enabling the FDIC to complete its resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California, in a manner that fully protects all depositors. Depositors will have access to all of their money starting Monday, March 13. No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer.”

No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer.” “We are also announcing a similar systemic risk exception for Signature Bank, New York, New York, which was closed today by its state chartering authority. All depositors of this institution will be made whole. As with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, no losses will be borne by the taxpayer.”

Shareholders and some unsecured creditors will not be protected and will lose all of their investments.