GAGE Awards, the organisers of the annual International Technology Expo which debuted last year, has put arrangements in top gear to host the second edition of the event which promises to be the biggest conversation and gathering of leading brands and individuals in the tech space in Nigeria in 2023.

According to the organizers “Co-Create 2023 International Tech Festival is a platform to showcase current and future tech solutions to the African tech community with a strong presence of local and international media.

In the words of the Convener of GAGE Awards, Mr. Johnson Anorh, “It is an elixir for growth with the many interesting innovations taking place in Africa, particularly Nigeria”, adding, “A platform like this is what the African tech community needs to open new contacts, build alliances, attract investments and gain inspiration”.

Anorh further disclosed that Co-Create Africa 2023 International Tech Expo would focus on regulators, innovators and brands shaping the African tech space. It will run side-by-side several high level conferences with leading speakers from the diplomatic community, policy formulators and regulators and individuals influencing growth in the African digital technology space.

The theme of this year’s expo is “Celebrating Africa’s Tech Boom”. The theme, according to the organisers, was chosen because Africa has been attracting major interest globally; stressing that in 2022 the tech space received over 6.5 billion dollars in funding; and predicting that by 2025, investment in the African technology space would be over 10 billion dollars.

As such, Co-Create Africa 2023 will address issues on how Africa must stay on the growth track predicted, and must now certainly begin to lead in proffering home made solutions to our unique problems, the organization enthused.

As should be expected, Co-create Africa 2023 International Tech Expo is designed to precede the GAGE Awards ceremonies, which is now Africa’s biggest tech Awards. It will hold from the 22nd to the 24th of June; with the Awards ceremonies taking place on the third day.

GAGE states that registration for the Co-create Africa 2023 International Tech Expo is currently open to the public, and nominations for the upcoming Gage Awards 2023 will also open soon.

Johnson therefore urges targeted operators thus, “If you want to grow your tech business in 2023, you must get a front row seat”, asking them to “Register now, so you too can have a voice in the conversation within the African tech community”.

It would be recalled that the maiden edition of the Tech Expo, christened Co-Create 2022 turned out to be one of Africa’s biggest international tech expos. It took place last year, spanning three days and ending with the 3rd edition of the annual GAGE Awards.

Held at the Landmark Event Center in June 2022, it featured conferences with thought leaders and players within the Nigerian digital revolution all of whom discussed crucial topics about the tech environment, products, and policies within the Nigerian ecosystem, along with plans for the future of tech as a business and tech as a solution. This year’s edition will take place at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.