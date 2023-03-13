The legal team of the Labour Party is currently in a meeting with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja over the inspection of electoral materials used for the February 25 presidential poll.

The meeting with INEC officials which is being held at the Commission’s national headquarters is to start the process of inspection of electoral materials used for the election.

The head of the Labour party legal team, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu, led 60 lawyers to discuss the modalities for obtaining the documents and are expected to brief journalists after the meeting.

INEC has nothing to hide

Meanwhile, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu has assured the Labour Party’s Legal Team that the Commission will provide all the documents it requested to prosecute its case.

Yakubu said, “INEC has nothing to hide. Documents available at the HQ will be given immediately. We are meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners today and we will discuss how other documents at the state level could also be made available to you speedily.’’

This is a developing story…