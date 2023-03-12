The Nigerian equities market closed bullish during the week as the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.48% in the week ended 10th March 2023. This is following the 1.06% growth recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, appreciated by 0.48% from 55,529.21points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 55,794.51index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N30.395 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to negative 0.02% and a year-to-date gain of 8.87%.

Equity market performance

A total of 1.023 billion shares valued at N20.221 billion were traded during the week across 18,650 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 1.910 billion units of shares valued at N18.436 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 20,311 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 414.427 million shares valued at N5.646 billion traded in 8,136 deals; thereby contributing 40.50% and 27.92% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 307.868 million worth N479.512 million in 1,122 deals, while the Industrial Goods Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 104.234 million shares worth N10.354 billion in 1,334 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely TRANSCORP, GTCO and BUACEMENT accounted for 447.809 million shares worth N9.556 billion in 2,018 deals, contributing 43.76% and 47.26% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 7 indexes finished higher while 10 finished low, with the exception of NGX ASeM, which remained unchanged.

TOP GAINERS

JBERGER up + 10.00% to close at N26.95

TRANSEXPR up + 9.88% to close at N0.89

INTENEGINS up + 8.33% to close at N1.30

UACN up + 8.24% to close at N9.20

TRANSCORP up + 7.81% to close at N1.38

TOP LOSERS

MRS down – 18.99% to close at N27.95

CONOIL down – 18.89% to close at N38.00

FTNCOCOA down – 13.33% to close at N0.26

NCR down – 10.80% to close at N2.89

MULTIVERSE down – 9.85% to close at N3.57

Summary

Twenty-two (22) equities appreciated in price during the week lower than fifty-three (53) equities in the previous week. Forty-one (41) equities depreciated in price lower than twenty-one (21) in the previous week, while ninety-four (94) equities remained unchanged, higher than eighty-three (83) equities recorded in the previous week.