Dr. Yemi Kale, the former Statistician-General of Nigeria, has been appointed as the Chief Economist for KPMG Nigeria.

This announcement was made on March 9, 2023, by KPMG Nigeria, one of the leading professional services firms in the country.

Dr. Kale, a renowned economist, and statistician is widely regarded as one of the most competent and respected professionals in his field. He is best known for his work as the Statistician General of Nigeria, a position he held for over a decade.

During his tenure, Dr. Kale led the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in carrying out various surveys and collecting data on key economic indicators, including inflation rates, GDP growth, and employment figures.

In his new role at KPMG Nigeria, Dr. Kale will be responsible for providing expert economic analysis and insights to clients across various sectors. He will also be expected to advise KPMG Nigeria’s leadership team on economic and policy issues that could affect the firm’s operations or its clients’ businesses.

Yemi holds a B.Sc. Honours degree in Economics (first class), Addis Ababa University, and an M.Sc. (Distinction) and Ph.D. in Economics from The London School of Economics and Political Science.

He has deep experience, gained from both the private and public sectors, in macroeconomic analysis, financial, economic, and investment research, and fiscal and macroeconomic policy advisory.

From 2011 to 2021 he served as the Statistician General of the Federation/Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

What KPMG is saying: “As our Chief Economist, Yemi will lead the Firm’s view on macroeconomics and enhance the breadth of our solutions involving economic modelling & macroeconomic analysis, in private and public sector clients.”

The Partners and staff of KPMG Nigeria are pleased to welcome Dr. Oyeyemi Kale to our Firm as he assumes the role of Partner and Chief Economist of KPMG Nigeria. 1 pic.twitter.com/4wrPI2ZG6Q — KPMG Nigeria (@KPMG_NG) March 9, 2023