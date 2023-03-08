The Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd said the reason it is not in a hurry to rush into competitive marketing with other competitors in the industry is because of its recent entry into Nigeria’s digital space.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of Nigeria Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd, Mr Tukur Lawal, at a retreat organised for the Board and Management of NIGCOMSAT Ltd in Abuja on Tuesday.

This comes as FG recently revealed it directed NIGCOMSAT Ltd to explore opportunities in the local and international markets to contribute its own quota in the digital economy and industrial revolution.

Recent entry: Tukur Lawal in the event titled “Redefining the NIGCOMSAT roadmap for exponential growth” said the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, ordered they should brace up for the challenges ahead, but not rush into completive marketing, due to its recent entry into the digital space. He said:

“The minister consequently tasked us to brace up for the challenges ahead. Indeed, his position was instructive in view of the numerous challenges before us and the last chance we have as an agency to exist.

“He advised that the board and management not to rush into competitive marketing with other competitors in the industry, it is because of our relatively recent entry into the country’s digital space.

He added the company is committed to finding lasting solutions to the myriad of problems surrounding NIGCOMSAT Ltd.

“As we dwell on issues surrounding this organisation, let’s all bear in mind that the future of this company lies on the outcome of this retreat,” he said.

The Chairman of the board, Mr Yusuf Kazaure said they have been able to Identify some of the key things that hinder our operational success and come up with ways and means to be able to overcome those challenges, adding NIGCOMSAT ltd should also be able to achieve real measurable and smart objectives for better of performance of the company.

What you should know: The Nigerian Government last month said it directed the Nigerian Airspace by Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd to explore opportunities in the local and international markets to contribute its own quota in the digital economy and industrial revolution.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami revealed communication and digital technology was the key enabler of other sectors like security, defence, health, agriculture, education and aviation, adding that he has directed NIGCOMSAT to collaborate and reach out to the aviation sector for the application of SBAS, he said:

“I have directed NIGCOMSAT to collaborate and reach out to the aviation sector to ensure successful implementation of SBAS in Africa. The satellite covers part of the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean, it covers parts of Asia and Europe. Our satellite here in Nigeria has the capacity to provide the navigation overlay services.”