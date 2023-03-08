The Africa Fintech Summit is pleased to announce Flutterwave as the Lead Fintech Sponsor for Africa Fintech Summit in 2023 to be held in Washington DC on the 12th April 2023 and in one African city, to be announced soon, in November 2023. The sponsorship comes at the heels of Flutterwave’s latest licenses issued in Egypt making it possible for Flutterwave to be an official payment service provider in Egypt and expanding its presence in MENA.

Since inception in 2016, the Flutterwave team has been on a mission to create endless possibilities for customers and businesses in Africa and the emerging markets, so far processing over 400M transactions worth over USD $25B to date across 34 countries in Africa. It also follows a year of rapid growth for the brand which now serves over 1,000,000 businesses across the globe.

Flutterwave’s Founder and CEO Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, said, “Once again, we’re happy to be a lead sponsor at this year’s AFTS event. We believe that the AFTS network has been instrumental in developing and shaping the fintech industry in Africa and Flutterwave has been an active enabler of the ecosystem growth. We’re always enthusiastic to work with the Africa Fintech Summit team in engaging stakeholders and partners who help us create endless possibilities. We’re excited for all this opportunity provides as we continue on our vision to connect African countries through payments.”

“It is with immense gratitude and great pleasure we are welcoming back Flutterwave as our Lead Fintech Sponsor for both our April & November summits this year. Flutterwave has been – and continues to be an impactful, progressive, and innovative Fintech that enables the wide Fintech ecosystem in Africa and beyond and demonstrating the Africanization of Tech in its global growth trajectory,” said Zekarias Amsalu, Co-Founder of AFTS and MD of Ibex Frontier.

Since its first summit in 2018, the Africa Fintech Summit has become the largest bi-annual financial technology gathering on the African continent. In addition to Flutterwave’s sponsorship, AFTS will be supported by a diverse cohort of partners and sponsors. The 9th edition of AFTS will focus on fintech regulatory best practices, diaspora banking & remittance, African fintechs expanding globally, cross border payment movements & use-cases for decentralized finance (Defi), fintech funding trends, cross-border payments under the AfCFTA, US-Africa tech connections, and several other spotlight topics.

Tickets for AFTS Washington DC are on sale now. To learn more or to register, visit http://africafintechsummit.com/.

Delegates get 25% on AFTS tickets by using the discount code $END25 at checkout of registration at http://africafintechsummit.com/.