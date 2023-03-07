Nigerians planning to defend themselves during the upcoming gubernatorial elections across the country have been warned by the Nigerian Police not to bring their dogs to the polling units, noting that doing so would constitute electoral breaches that are punishable under the law.

The Nigerian Police disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday afternoon, following discussions by Nigerians online discussed about ways to defend themselves from thugs and miscreants during the elections.

The Police added that those who intend to display their pets, dogs specifically, for whatever purpose, at the polling units, to desist as such constitutes a violation of the electoral Act,

Criminal and Condemnable: The Nigeria police Force stated that the use of dogs and other pets at polling unit is criminal and condemnable. The NPF said:

“The Nigeria Police Force has deemed it necessary to educate and caution Nigerians on the use of pets, especially, dogs, at the polling units on election day as such act runs contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, as amended.

“The provision of Section 126 (1) of the Electoral Act. 2022, explains clearly those actions exhibited by electorates that constitute electoral breaches and are punishable under the law, and paragraph (f) mentions possession of weapons calculated to intimidate voters and electoral officers. Dogs could be classed as offensive weapons as their owners/handlers can use them to intimidate, harass and cause assault and bodily harm to others.

“The Dogs Act, CAP 55 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1958 as domesticated in various States, and other Criminal Laws in Nigeria are trite.

“The Nigeria Police Force, therefore, warns those who intend to display their pets, dogs specifically, for whatever purpose, at the polling units, to desist as such constitutes a violation of the electoral Act, 2022, as amended, and other extant laws.”