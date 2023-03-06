Iyabo Masha, a former member of Nigeria’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), has been appointed director of the Intergovernmental Group of 24 on International Monetary Affairs and Development (G24).

According to a statement released by the organization in Washington, DC and obtained by Nairametrics, she was appointed on February 24, 2023.

The G-24 was formed in 1971 to represent developing countries from Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Masha is the first African to hold the post since its inception and will succeed outgoing director Marilou Uy.

According to the organization, the Nigerian economy expert also has extensive policy, operational, and research experience at the global and national levels.

About Iyabo Masha: Masha served as a part of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council in Nigeria between 2019 and 2022. In that role, she oversaw the council’s work on global economic spillovers, as well as macroeconomic and sustainable development strategies.

Before that, she worked at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC, in a variety of countries, negotiating IMF loan programs and devising non-programme policies for emerging market and low-income economies in Africa and Asia. She was also the IMF’s resident representative in Sierra Leone.

Masha joined the IMF from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), where she was in charge of the research department’s yearly monetary programme. She has written for and contributed to several publications, and she frequently speaks to a wide range of audiences about current events.

What the Group of 24 represent: Meanwhile, the Group of 24 coordinates developing countries’ positions on monetary and development issues, especially those on the agendas of the International Monetary and Financial Committee and the Development Committee.

It also represents the group’s views in pertinent international fora. The board of governors is made up of finance ministers and their deputies from member nations, and the permanent secretariat is based in Washington, DC.

The executive arm of the board of governors for 2022-2023 is headed by Adama Coulibaly, Côte d’Ivoire’s minister of finance. The first and second vice-chairs are Benjamin Diokno, the Philippines’ secretary of finance, and Sergio Tomás Massa, Argentina’s minister of economy.