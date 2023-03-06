FirstBank of Nigeria Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Oluseyi Oyefeso as Executive Director, Retail Banking, in charge of the South.

The bank made the announcement in a statement released on Monday in Lagos on the website of the Nigerian Exchange.

According to the statement, Oyefeso’s appointment took effect on March 2, 2023, and is subject to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) approval.

Before his appointment, Oyefeso was the Group Executive Director, of Retail Banking South (Lagos and West), and also served as the Country Managing Director of FBNBank Ghana Ltd.

He joined FirstBank in 2006 as a Branch Manager and has held several positions, including Business Development Manager and Group Heads within the Retail Banking and Institutional Banking Directorates.

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, the Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Group, described Oyefeso as a “multi-skilled professional with very robust banking experience, proven problem-solving, and leadership skills.” Adeduntan also commended Oyefeso’s track record of business growth and his ability to develop positive business relationships.

Oyefeso is a seasoned banker and chartered accountant with over twenty-five years of cognate management experience in the banking and financial service industry. He has extensive knowledge in retail, corporate and commercial banking, credit risk management (analysis and administration), as well as financial control.

In accepting the appointment, Oyefeso expressed his gratitude to the Board and Management of FirstBank, adding that he is excited to join the team and looks forward to working with them to achieve the bank’s strategic objectives.