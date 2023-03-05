The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL) has blamed fuel queues in Abuja and other parts of the country on business and movement restrictions during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The NNPCL stated that operations at the depots had resumed and trucks were being dispatched to different parts of the nation.

NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad, said in a statement that the latest updates released on Saturday showed a total of 2.1 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) stock.

Muhammad said this represented 0.9 billion litres in all the land depots nationwide and 1.2 billion litres on marine vessels. This, he said, was equivalent to 35 days sufficiency as of March 4.

Plans for March: While assuring Nigerians of a steady supply of PMS, Muhammad stated that the NNPCL intended to end the month of March with about 2.8 billion litres, equivalent to 47 days of supply.

“The appearance of pockets of queues in Abuja and some parts of the country, is largely due to restrictions in businesses and movement, to allow for the conduct of the presidential and NASS elections to enable Nigerians to exercise their civic right.

“However, operations have now resumed at the depots and trucks are being dispatched to various parts of the country. We expect normalcy to be restored in the next few days.

“NNPC Ltd. and all its partners and stakeholders will continue to work together to ensure seamless distribution of petroleum products around the gubernatorial and State Assembly elections. We, therefore, enjoin Nigerians not to engage in panic buying,” he said.