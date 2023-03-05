Africa Prudential, a leading Nigerian financial services firm, is organising a webinar themed “Thriving with Digital Skills as a Woman” to commemorate International Women’s Day. The event will hold on March 8, 2023.

This year, the United Nations’ International Women’s Day will observe “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,” exploring the impact of the digital gender gap on social and economic inequalities. Africa’s digital transformation can empower young people, especially women, who risk being left behind despite their essential role in shaping the continent’s future.

The event will comprise speeches and an interactive panel discussion. Keynote Address by Ms Fumbi Chima, Chief Investment Officer, Adidas, will set the tone for the panel discussion by examining the theme of the webinar “Thriving with Digital Skills as a Woman.”

Panellists for the event include Phil Diana Maduagwu, Country HR manager Nokia; Khadijah Abu, Head of Product Expansion, Paystack; Damilola Odufuwa, Co-founder and CEO, Backdrop and Folakemi Falodun, Country Director, MFS Africa. The panellists will highlight their experiences about the opportunities and challenges faced by women in starting and growing digital businesses.

Speaking about the webinar, Obong Idiong, the Managing Director/CEO of Africa Prudential, said, “We are excited to be hosting this event on International Women’s Day 2023. Africa Prudential believes in the power of digital technology to drive economic development and provide equal opportunities for all. The webinar is part of our commitment to driving digital skills development in Nigeria while creating awareness about the opportunities for women in the digital economy.”

The event is open to the public and registration is free. This will be a great opportunity to learn from thought leaders and professionals who have gained relevant experience in the digital economy.

Register for the webinar via this link: bit.ly/AP_IWD2023_webinar

For more information about the event, please visit the Africa Prudential social media handles or contact the organisers at cxc@africaprudential.com

About Africa Prudential

Africa Prudential is the leading share registration and digital technology solutions provider in Nigeria, serving clients across diverse industries. The company provides a suite of corporate and investor services to publicly quoted and privately held companies, and clients in the capital market. Africa Prudential is committed to digital innovation and providing solutions that promote efficiency, excellent service delivery, and enhance stakeholders’ experience.

