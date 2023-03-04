Seven Nigerian state governments have withdrawn the suit they filed against the federal government in the Supreme Court over the conduct and collation and announcement of the just concluded Presidential elections.

This was disclosed on Friday through a Notice of Discontinuance signed by their lawyer, Mr Mike Ozekhome SAN Friday.

The states had earlier states claimed that the collation and announcement of the results were not carried out in the manner prescribed by the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Discontinue: Mike Ozekhome SAN said, “Take notice that the plaintiffs doth hereby wholly discontinue this suit against the defendant herein”.

Nairametrics reported yesterday that The Attorneys General of Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, and Sokoto states jointly filed a suit with the Supreme Court on Friday morning over the conduct of the recent presidential elections.

The case, marked SC/CV/354/2023, specifically asked for an order of the apex court “directing a wholistic review of all results so far announced by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“ They failed to adhere to the transmission of the results by the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in flagrant breach of the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022; the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, 2022; and the INEC Manual for Election Officials, 2023.

“It is their submission that the “non-compliance” with the due process of law has led to a widespread agitation, violent protests, displeasure, and disapproval from a wide spectrum of the Nigerian populace, including International Observers, Political parties, well-meaning Nigerians and former Head of States of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

“The widespread violent protests, demonstrations, and rallies have endangered the peace, order, good governance, security, and safety of the Plaintiffs.”