The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said that he will soon address Nigerians and the international community on the aftermath of the just concluded presidential election which was won by the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu.

This was made known on Wednesday by Peter Obi through a tweet post on his official Twitter account.

This is coming as his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed has a moment ago held an international press conference at the LP headquarters in Abuja, where he said that the party would challenge the outcome of the election in court.

What Peter Obi is saying

Obi in his tweet post said, “I intend to address Nigerians and the international community shortly.” This is coming hours after his All Progressive Congress counterpart, Bola Tinubu, was announced as the presidential election winner.’’

For the record

Datti Baba-Ahmed had while addressing an international press conference said that the presidential election which was held on February 25, 2023, did not meet the minimum criteria for a transparent, free and fair election. This he said in addition to most condemnable attacks, violence, voter intimidation and suppression.

Baba-Ahmed also said that the election violated INEC conducts and guidelines, the electoral act and the constitution.

INEC had in the early hours of Wednesday declared the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate as the winner of the keenly contested February 25 presidential election.

The president-elect polled 8,794,726 votes to beat his closest challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had 6,984,520 votes.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party came a close third with 6,101,533 votes, with Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) coming fourth with 1,496,687 votes.