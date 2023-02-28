The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC) have called on the INEC Chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmood to step down.

The parties, which made the demand at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) allegedly compromised the integrity of the election before the commencement of the collation of the poll results.

Yakubu to step aside: The parties also declared a vote of no confidence on the INEC Chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmood.

“By his conduct and reaction to the complaints of disenfranchised political parties, we believe that he lacks the integrity and moral standing to continue to oversee this process to a conclusion.

We are therefore calling for Professor Yakubu to step aside from his role as INEC Chairman and for a credible personality from outside the Commission to take his place and see this process to a conclusion that would be acceptable to all stakeholders and would restore the confidence of the international community in our democratic process and institutions,” they noted.

Muhammadu Buhari: They noted that they have a responsibility to the millions of Nigerians who put their faith in their parties and their presidential candidates to defend the country from the forces that seek to tear us apart.

They called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stand by his promise to Nigerians to bequeath a legacy of free, fair, and transparent elections to the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, this is a time of great test of your integrity to use your office to save Nigeria from this electoral heist and save your legacy from the forces that seek to mar your democratic credentials.

“We are calling on Nigerians to continue to believe in the promise of Nigeria. Join us in defending the integrity of our country and defending our democracy.

“The parties said the results announced by INEC so far show monumental disparities between the actual results reported by Labour Party agents, their party members, and indeed millions of Nigerians, on election day from the polling units.

“We have also listened to the arguments made by collation officers of the different political parties.

The crux of the matter is the deliberate refusal of the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the National Returning Officer for the presidential election to respond to the demand of political parties for the commission to respect the pre-existing regulations that the results of this election shall be uploaded on the INEC server through the Bio-modal Voter Accreditation System technology.

“The refusal of INEC to comply with the laid down, published, and agreed process for the conduct of the election has compromised the integrity and credibility of the entire presidential election.

“We also note that on February 25, 2023, the day of the election, millions of Nigerians were left in utter doubt and disappointment at polling units as INEC officials across the country refused to electronically transmit the results to the INEC server as was expected by all stakeholders in this election. In cases where they tried to upload the results, INEC officials assigned to polling units could not do so. In some cases, they revealed that they had directives from their superiors to not upload the results. In some cases, they said that the password for them to access the INEC server had been changed.

“We also recall that the initial explanation by INEC for the delay was on account of glitches on the INEC server. Neither did INEC explain to the nation what the nature of those glitches was nor did the commission avail the country or even agents at the polling units that it will not be uploading the results generated at the Polling Units to the server when it resolves those glitches.

“We are, therefore, constrained on this development to state that INEC compromised the integrity of this election even before collation began at the Pus,” they said.

Electoral Act: They noted that Section 60 sub-section 5 of the Electoral Act states that “the presiding officer shall transfer the results, including a total number of accredited voters and the result of the ballot in a manner as prescribed by the commission.”

“It was on the strength of this provision in our Electoral Act that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) introduced the BVAS technology to the country.

“The expectation of the majority of Nigerians was that INEC was going to conduct the 2023 election in compliance with both the Electoral Act and its guidelines.

“Unfortunately, INEC recapitulated on that promise and conducted the election with the usual crude standard that predates the introduction of the BVAS machine. This election is not free and far from being fair or transparent.

“There is ongoing extensive cancellation of results all over the country, especially in the areas of strength of the opposition parties to shore up the numbers of the ruling APC.

“We have, therefore, arrived at the conclusion that the presidential election of Saturday, February 25, 2023, conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been irretrievably compromised and, we have totally lost faith in the entire process.

“The Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party shall not be part of the process currently going on at the National Collation Centre, and we demand that this sham of an election should be immediately cancelled.

“We also call for a fresh election should be carried out within the window allowed by the Electoral Act and in accordance with the laid down INEC procedure for the conduct of the 2023 Elections.

“We similarly call on the international community to note that the results being declared at the National Collation centre have been heavily doctored and manipulated and do not reflect the wishes of Nigerians expressed at the polls on February 25, 2023,” they noted further.