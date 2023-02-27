Some young people have demonstrated against the results as the presidential election results are still being announced.

On Saturday, voting in Nigeria which was relatively smooth was marred by numerous delays and early allegations of attempts to tamper with the results.

In order to voice their displeasure with the election results, some protesters, who are primarily young people, stormed the national collation center, the International Conference Centre, or ICC, in Abuja as well as other parts of the country.

Here is what the youths are saying

Complaints of rigging

A youth activist, Moses Ogidi-Paul, described the conduct of the presidential election as disgraceful.

Flourish Chukwurah from Lagos says, “ Two days after we voted for a new president, Nigerians are still anxiously waiting for the result and a lot of Nigerians are losing patience ”.

She further said, “ It’s difficult to say when we’ll hear a final announcement which gives room for a lot of speculations about rigging”.

Nigeria is not for sale

Placards displayed by some protesters read: “ Nigeria not for sale, we fight for justice,” “INEC keep your promises” among others.

Election Irregularities

Yiaga Africa co-founder, Cynthia Mbamalu, commented as an election observer saying, “ We observed several levels of irregularities which we honestly as an organization can no longer excuse ”.

Polling station late commencement, faulty BVAS

In Abuja, voter Margaret Egbechi indicated that the BVAS machine developed faults. Also, some polling stations did not open on time, and voting continued until Sunday.

According to her, “ We voted up until around 7 pm, and we waited to make sure our result was counted ”.

“ The whole process seems to have been very chaotic and people were on the streets, waiting, chanting that they must vote ”.

“ It was an election like no other ,” Chukwurah said. ” Many young Nigerians voted for the first time ,” she added.