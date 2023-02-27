BUA Cement Plc has released its 2022 full-year financial statements, reporting a pre-tax profit of N120.1 billion.

This represents a 16.79% increase from the N102.87 billion the company reported during the same period in 2021.

Summarised below are the key takeaways from the financial statements.

Revenue

2022 FY: N360.99 billion

2021 FY: N257.33 billion

Change: +40.13%

Gross Profit

2022 FY: N163.04 billion

2021 FY: N120.94 billion

Change: +34.82%

Operating profit

2022 FY: N129.72 billion

2021 FY: N104.22 billion

Change: +24.46%

Finance cost

2022 FY: N10.55 billion

2021 FY: N1.71 billion

Change: +518%

Pre-tax profit

2022 FY: N120.15 billion

2021 FY: N101.01 billion

Change: +16.79%

Net Profit after tax

2022 FY: N101.01 billion

2021 FY: N90.086 billion

Change: +12.13%

The bottom line

The growth in pre-tax profits was due to the increase in sales of Bagged Cement products despite inflationary pressure and depreciation of the naira.

The revenue from bagged cement products accounted for 99.46 % of the total revenue achieved by the company during the period under revenue.