Harvard’s LEAD (Learn, Engage, Advance, Disrupt) Fellowship is now accepting applications to promote women in global health.

The fellowship is formed through the partnership of Harvard Global Health Institute and the Global Health and Population Department at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. This transformational fellowship is specifically designed to promote leadership skills in individuals from low and middle-income countries who will, in turn, mentor future female leaders in global health.

The fellowship is borne out of the evidence which shows that women continue to be underrepresented in leadership positions in public health, medicine, and health and life sciences.

As a result, the fellowship seeks to correct this trend because women have been known to implement policies that improve the lives of families, communities, and nations. They find ways to help and support women and children.

Program details

The program curriculum will have a blend of executive coaching, mentorship, speaking engagements, executive education courses, workshops, meetings, events and networking.

Harvard LEAD Fellows will have access to world-class faculty and will be provided with senior mentors. They will also have the opportunity to build a custom curriculum aligned with their own unique personal growth and leadership plan.

The fellowship presents a special chance to establish connections with peers from various Harvard University schools and departments on a global scale.

The program will run from September 2023 through August 2024. The program structure consists of a four-week in-residence experience in Cambridge, Massachusetts in April 2024, followed by a virtual engagement.

To date, fellows have come from 12 different countries, with representation from Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe and South America. Their areas of focus have ranged from HIV/AIDS and healthcare to health policy at the highest levels of government.

Eligibility requirements

Applicants from all continents, regions, disciplines, sectors, genders, and gender identities are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must be full-time global health professionals with at least 15 years of experience. Experience in global health as a university student does not count as professional experience.

Applicants must have previous leadership experience.

Applicants must have the full support of their employer as well as an internal mentor in their organization.

Applicants must take a leave of absence (or equivalent) from their home institution for one month in April 2024 during their in-residence experience.

Applicants must be able to obtain a J-1 visa for travel to the United States and must be able to reside in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Visa fees, housing, and flights will be covered under the fellowship and a living stipend will be provided for the 4 weeks in residence.

During the two years prior to arrival at Harvard, the fellows should not have participated in a full-time fellowship that lasted 4 months or longer.

Application details

The 2023 – 2024 fellowship application can be made here.

All application materials are due by 5 PM EST, Friday, March 10, 2023

Applicants will be notified in May 2023 if selected for this position. The fellowship will run from September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2024.