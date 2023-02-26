The founder/Chief Executive Officer of Proshare Nigeria, Mr. Olufemi Awoyemi has said that Nigeria’s elections need to be run by competent logistics experts.

This was made known on Sunday, February 26, by Awoyemi while featuring on an Arise News programme, Nigeria Decides 2023.

According to him, the most important lesson from the general elections is that we have subjugated competence for running a leader-based position whereby people are just appointed based on the fact that they are professors. He said:

“We need to find the most competent Nigerian and put them in charge of running the structure. The reason why professors are usually put in charge of these things is because they rely on their competence, capability and integrity.

“But those are not the key requirements for operating a logistics based you should be considering the most important people who understand how to do logistics-related work. This is a wholesome project management work for which there are skills and competencies available for which you can appoint.

“If you take a look at how the United Kingdom and the United States conduct their elections, their recruitment criteria are to find some of the best hands who understand how to manage logistics and people and to deliver a wholesome thing.”

A watershed moment

He also said that this is a watershed moment for Nigeria because more Nigerians are involved in the electoral process. He believes Nigeria has moved forward due to the fact that more young people are now interested in Nigeria’s electoral process.

According to Mr. Awoyemi, the youths have pushed for their voices to be heard through their involvement in Saturday’s elections. Mr. Awoyemi reasoned that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needs to build on that by allowing the will of the people to prevail, so as to have an integrity base and increase trust among the populace.

He said the greatest priority for the next president is to restore hope and effectively address prevalent challenges.