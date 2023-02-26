Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, said the turnout during Nigeria’s presidential election on Saturday was the highest he has seen in more than two decades.

Speaking after voting in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State on Saturday, Dangote expressed confidence that the results would represent the wishes of the majority. He said:

“The process is quite good and well arranged. I must thank the President, INEC, and everybody for making this election be totally different because of the use of technology.

“The turnout is very impressive, I am very impressed with what I have seen. I have been voting since 1999 when we returned to democracy.

“This time around, I have seen quite a lot of people more than the usual time. Yes, there are one or two complaints about somebody not seeing the party of his choice on the senatorial ballot, I am sure they are going to sort that out.”

Praises for INEC: He also praised President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) for a successful election.

He urged Nigerians to participate in the remaining polls, emphasizing that it is their only chance to pick credible leaders for the next four years. The voting procedure, according to Dangote, was good and well-organized, and the use of technology made the elections different from prior ones.

According to him, there is no need for Nigerians to get registered without turning out to vote on election day.

Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote votes in Victoria Island and commends the election process

What you should know: Dangote’s observation is similar to that of World Trade Organization’s Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who tweeted this after casting her vote:

“The turnout is unbelievable, the largest I have ever seen in all the years I have voted in the village,” Okonjo-Iweala said in her Tweet. “Young and very old all are here.”

The INEC officers finally arrived. My husband and I have just voted. The turnout is unbelievable, the largest I have ever seen in all the years I have voted in the village. Young and very old all are here.