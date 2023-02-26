The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has been announced as the winner of the presidential election in Ekiti state.
Tinubu who won all 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state, beat his closest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.
According to the results announced by the Ekiti State Returning Officer for INEC, Professor Akeem Lasisi, Tinubu polled 201,494 to beat his closest challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 89,554. In contrast, Peter Obi of the Labour Party polled 11,397.
A breakdown of the results from the 16 LGAs in the state is ;
1. Ilejemeje Local Government
- APC 4599
- LP 97
- PDP 2662
2. ISE/ORUN Local Government
- APC 11,415
- LP 497
- PDP 2734
3. EFON Local Government
- APC 5873
- LP 125
- PDP 2521
4. GBONYIN Local Government
- APC 11969
- LP 245
- PDP 4178
5. EMURE Local Government
- APC 8159
- LP 465
- PDP 3035
6. IREPODUN/IFELODUN Local Government
- APC 14265
- LP 544
- PDP 5516
7. IKERE Local Government
- APC 11659
- LP 910
- PDP 7198
8. IJERO Local Government
- APC 12628
- LP 373
- PDP 5731
9. IDO/OSI Local Government
- APC 11917
- LP 782
- PDP 7476
10. EKITI WEST Local Government
- APC 14516
- LP 391
- PDP 4318
11. MOBA Local Government
- APC 12046
- LP 246
- PDP 5847
12. IKOLE Local Government
- APC 15465
- LP 779
- PDP 10,198
13. ADO Local Government
- APC: 28,751
- PDP: 8,168
- LP: 4,485
14. Ekiti South West Local Government
- Apc: 11,334
- PDP: 5,047
- LP: 440
15. EKITI EAST Local Government
- APC: 12,426
- PDP: 7,782
- LP:
16. Oye Local Government
- APC: 14,472
- PDP: 7143
- LP: 643
