The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has been announced as the winner of the presidential election in Ekiti state.

Tinubu who won all 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state, beat his closest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

According to the results announced by the Ekiti State Returning Officer for INEC, Professor Akeem Lasisi, Tinubu polled 201,494 to beat his closest challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 89,554. In contrast, Peter Obi of the Labour Party polled 11,397.

A breakdown of the results from the 16 LGAs in the state is ;

1. Ilejemeje Local Government

APC 4599

LP 97

PDP 2662

2. ISE/ORUN Local Government

APC 11,415

LP 497

PDP 2734

3. EFON Local Government

APC 5873

LP 125

PDP 2521

4. GBONYIN Local Government

APC 11969

LP 245

PDP 4178

5. EMURE Local Government

APC 8159

LP 465

PDP 3035

6. IREPODUN/IFELODUN Local Government

APC 14265

LP 544

PDP 5516

7. IKERE Local Government

APC 11659

LP 910

PDP 7198

8. IJERO Local Government

APC 12628

LP 373

PDP 5731

9. IDO/OSI Local Government

APC 11917

LP 782

PDP 7476

10. EKITI WEST Local Government

APC 14516

LP 391

PDP 4318

11. MOBA Local Government

APC 12046

LP 246

PDP 5847

12. IKOLE Local Government

APC 15465

LP 779

PDP 10,198

13. ADO Local Government

APC: 28,751

PDP: 8,168

LP: 4,485

14. Ekiti South West Local Government

Apc: 11,334

PDP: 5,047

LP: 440

15. EKITI EAST Local Government

APC: 12,426

PDP: 7,782

LP:

16. Oye Local Government

APC: 14,472

PDP: 7143

LP: 643